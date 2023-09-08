‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Team on Reuniting the Film Cast for Netflix Anime

Hello again.… The Scott Pilgrim universe is expanding. Originally a series of six graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley, Scott Pilgrim became a cult classic with the 2010 live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Now, fans are getting an eight-episode anime series, with the entire cast of the star-studded original voicing their characters.

Canadian slacker and bass player Scott (voiced by Michael Cera) meets the woman of his dreams, serious American Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), as she rollerblades through his dreams.

But before Scott and Ramona can be together, he is tasked with fighting each of her seven evil exes, which include buff movie star Lucas Lee (Chris Evans) and Ramona’s college roommate Roxie Richter (Mae Whitman). As O’Malley puts it: “It’s like Street Fighter meets a John Hughes movie.”

Also back for the action are Anna Kendrick (Scott’s sister, Stacey), Kieran Culkin (gay roommate Wallace), and Brie Larson (Scott’s rock-star ex, EnvyAdams). How did the stars align to get everybody on board? O’Malley credits fellow EP Edgar Wright (he’s returning too) and a for-charity anniversary reunion — but the show was green-lit without any talent attached.

Exec producer BenDavid Grabinski adds: “The email went out, then 20 minutes later there’s an all-caps email from Chris Evans saying, ‘I’m in.'” So are we.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Premieres Friday, November 17, Netflix

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2023 Fall Preview issue. For more first looks at fall’s new shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.