Jessie (Rose Matafeo) and Tom’s (Nikesh Patel) will-they-won’t-they dynamic seems to continue as Matafeo unveiled the first Season 3 trailer for Starstruck.

The series, which is a co-production between Max and BBC Three, is slated to return on the latter beginning Monday, August 28 and the trailer, below, offers some fresh insight into the latest twists and turns in Jessie and Tom’s unfolding story. While we await news regarding the show’s Season 3 arrival stateside on Max, the teaser for BBC Three hints at more bumps in the road for the duo.

well well well, if it isn’t a trailer for starstruck series 3 pic.twitter.com/89Mn5VfaR2 — Rose Matafeo (@Rose_Matafeo) August 21, 2023

As viewers will recall, Season 2 concluded with the pair reuniting and confessing their love for one another, but it seems that commitment has gone out the window as Jessie and Tom are clearly not together when the show picks back up. If the trailer isn’t proof enough BBC Three’s description for the first episode is revealing enough.

Per the episode’s description, Season 3 opens “years after their breakup.” Unexpectedly forced together for their friend Kate’s (Emma Sidi) wedding to Ian (Al Roberts), Jessie and Tom are “initially awkward” but “the two former lovers wondering if there is a lingering spark.”

The trailer also reveals that Kate is pregnant at her wedding, hinting that a lot of things are changing, but Jessie’s apparently staying the same. According to BBC Three’s season description, Jessie remains living in London and will explore her single life while also navigating the pressures of adulthood.

As she watches her friends reach new milestones in their lives, Jessie will begin to question what she’s really looking for. Could it be a rekindled romance with Tom or a new man? Only time will tell.

For those less familiar with the comedy, Starstruck tells the story of Jessie, a young woman stumbling through life who happens to have a fling with a film star. What begins as a drunken encounter turns into an entertaining and often romantic journey. Stay tuned for updates on Season 3 as we learn more about a potential Max premiere date.

Starstruck, Season 3, TBA, Max