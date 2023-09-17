Naomi. Cindy. Christy. Linda. You don’t have to be a fashionista to know four of the most recognizable models to ever strut down the runway.

In the four-part docuseries, The Super Models, exec producers Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington (above, in 1991 at Gianni Versace’s Fall show) share their humble career beginnings in the 1980s and their rise in the industry that made them arguably more famous than the brands, like Calvin Klein and Revlon, with which they were associated.

“It had been a dream of the four women to collectively tell their stories because they thought any one of them has an amazing [tale],” says Roger Ross Williams, who directs with Larissa Bills.

Through extensive footage and new interviews, the quartet reveal basking in their fame was of less interest than elevating the industry’s perception of women, and their own philanthropy efforts to help others. “We looked powerful, and then we acted powerful, and then we became powerful,” Crawford says in the series.

Which is not to say there weren’t roadblocks: Campbell wasn’t offered as much work due to limited opportunities for Black models, which prompted the others to say if employers didn’t include Campbell, they wouldn’t be available either.

“Linda and Christy absolutely put themselves on the line,” Campbell recalls in one episode. “They stood by me and they supported me, and that’s what kept me going.”

Adds Williams: “These four women were girls who each decided, ‘I’m going to take a leap and go for my dreams.’ And they changed the world.”

The Super Models, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 20, Apple TV+



