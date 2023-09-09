‘Unsellable Houses,’ ‘Good Bones’ & More Must-See HGTV Reno Shows

Looking for a home-reno fix? Dying for a house-hunting extravaganza? HGTV has so many favorites to pick from, whether it is new episodes of Unsellable Houses, the final season of Good Bones, or following winners who are looking for My Lottery Dream Home. Scroll down for a peek at five picks worth watching.

Unsellable Houses

More twin wins! The sibling real-]estate team of Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Lamb returns for a 13-episode fourth season of selling the unsellable. The Washington State natives help struggling homeowners across the Pacific Northwest get their languishing properties up-to-date and in the best condition to hit the market. Lamb’s savvy covers the renovation, design, and staging, and Davis has the budget and negotiation know-how. Of course, taking a property from languishing to open-house ready is far from simple. Unexpected issues, costly repairs, and stressful timelines usually test the sisters’ fortitude, skill, and finances.

In the premiere, Unsellable’s pros help out a couple in Shoreline, Washington, whose spacious house has been on the market for more than a month. The homeowners have already purchased another home, so they are paying two mortgages. Reno help, stat! Returns Sunday, September 10

Good Bones

Indianapolis-based mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk are back for an eighth season. Their company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, buys dilapidated properties, demolishes them down to the studs, and rebuilds from the ground up for a sale of the complete rehab. This go-round, family members need their know-how: Mina helps younger siblings Kelsy and Tad redesign their new homes. Recently Available

What’s Wrong With That House?

This new series follows home inspector Joe Mazza and designer Noel Gatts as they investigate and fix hazards in their clients’ homes. “It’s like detective work when I’m climbing up on a roof, digging around underneath a house, or sniffing out mold,” Mazza says. “Making a home safe for a family is always my No. 1 priority.” Once he’s uncovered and repaired everything from leaky pipes to cracked foundations, Gatts steps in to make the spaces beautiful. Recently Available

My Lottery Dream Home

We all dream about winning the lottery and buying the perfect home. David Bromstad helps turn those dreams into a reality for the few lucky enough to hit the jackpot. Bromstad assists newly wealthy winners in finding their fantasy properties, checking every box on their wish lists. Expect to see some truly decked-out dwellings this season: Bromstad goes house-hunting across the country with multiple winners who have raked in $2 million or more. Recently Available

Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home

Windy City Rehab’s Alison Victoria takes on her most personal project yet. The designer and home renovation expert isn’t planning on flipping this one: She’s turning her Chicago office—a warehouse space built in 1930—into her own “live-work” dream house. In just the first episode, she creates an impressive home theater and a bar that holds 100 bottles of wine. Available Now

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s September issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.