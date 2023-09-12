‘Animals up Close With Bertie Gregory’ Star on Why Docuseries Is ‘Like a Disney Film’

Wildlife photographer Bertie Gregory gets cozy with some fascinating friends in Animals Up Close, a six-part National Geographic docuseries that mixes incredible footage from in front of and behind the camera.

The 30-year-old Brit says with a laugh, “We document the struggles of the animals alongside our struggles to keep up with them.”

Here, the host introduces himself to viewers and previews what’s to come in the docuseries, premiering September 13 on Nat Geo.

How did you get into this career?

Bertie Gregory: My family is obsessed with the ocean—surfing, sailing. I think when you spend that much time in nature, you gain an appreciation. When I was a teenager, I realized photographing animals that I was obsessed with was a way to get other people excited about them.

You also seem passionate about preservation and conservation.

That’s what we’re doing [with Animals Up Close]. Our footprint is crushing these animals.

What are some of the exciting spots—and animals—we’ll see?

We filmed in Indonesia at an archipelago of 1,500 islands covered in bright green jungle surrounded by coral reef. It’s like a Disney film. But it’s also filled with sharks. And in Botswana, we followed a pack of wild dogs that had 14 unbelievably cute pups.

Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory, Wednesday, September 13, Nat Geo



