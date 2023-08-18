TV Crafter Carol Duvall Dies at 97

TV crafter and DIY favorite Carol Duvall has died. The television personality was 97 years old.

Known fondly as the “Queen of Crafts,” Duvall was best known for her work on The Carol DuVall Show which aired on HGTV and later on the DIY Network. She died on Monday, July 31 at a retirement home in Traverse City, Michigan, according to a report by The New York Times.

Duvall’s death was confirmed by Rita Ann Doer who had been married to the crafter’s son, Michael. No cause of death was shared at this time.

Considered a trailblazer in the community, Duvall first made a name for herself on various Detroit-based affiliate stations before moving onto ABC‘s Home Show. The daytime favorite ran from 1988 until it was canceled in 1994. Home Show was a casual talk show format that gave Duvall a platform to share her crafts with viewers across the country.

When Home Show came to an end, she moved to HGTV where she launched The Carol Duvall Show which ran from 1994 to 2005. On the beloved program, she demonstrated all kinds of crafts that viewers could try at their own homes with simple supplies. Per HGTV’s biography of the crafter, Duvall delivered these fun ideas “with plenty of self-effacing humor and practical knowledge.”

Crafts on The Carol Duvall Show ranged from rubber stamping and jewelry making to scrapbooking. Duvall also hosted celebrity guests on the program which laterally aired on DIY Network from 2005 to 2009.

Duvall’s other credits include appearances on Lifetime’s Our Home and Handmade by Design. In addition to her television contributions, Duvall also published books, including Wanna Make Something Out of It? and Paper Crafting with Carol Duvall.

Following her death, Duvall is survived by her son, Jack as well as two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.