TV Crafter Carol Duvall Dies at 97

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Carol Duvall on 'The Carol Duvall Show'
HGTV/courtesy Everett Collection

TV crafter and DIY favorite Carol Duvall has died. The television personality was 97 years old.

Known fondly as the “Queen of Crafts,” Duvall was best known for her work on The Carol DuVall Show which aired on HGTV and later on the DIY Network. She died on Monday, July 31 at a retirement home in Traverse City, Michigan, according to a report by The New York Times.

Duvall’s death was confirmed by Rita Ann Doer who had been married to the crafter’s son, Michael. No cause of death was shared at this time.

Carol Duvall on 'The Home Show'

(Credit: New World Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection)

Considered a trailblazer in the community, Duvall first made a name for herself on various Detroit-based affiliate stations before moving onto ABC‘s Home Show. The daytime favorite ran from 1988 until it was canceled in 1994. Home Show was a casual talk show format that gave Duvall a platform to share her crafts with viewers across the country.

When Home Show came to an end, she moved to HGTV where she launched The Carol Duvall Show which ran from 1994 to 2005. On the beloved program, she demonstrated all kinds of crafts that viewers could try at their own homes with simple supplies. Per HGTV’s biography of the crafter, Duvall delivered these fun ideas “with plenty of self-effacing humor and practical knowledge.”

'The Joy of Painting': Bob Ross's Soothing Powers Endure on Hulu
Related

'The Joy of Painting': Bob Ross's Soothing Powers Endure on Hulu

Crafts on The Carol Duvall Show ranged from rubber stamping and jewelry making to scrapbooking. Duvall also hosted celebrity guests on the program which laterally aired on DIY Network from 2005 to 2009.

Duvall’s other credits include appearances on Lifetime’s Our Home and Handmade by Design. In addition to her television contributions, Duvall also published books, including Wanna Make Something Out of It? and Paper Crafting with Carol Duvall.

Following her death, Duvall is survived by her son, Jack as well as two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Carol Duvall

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The cast of 'Ghosts' UK
1
‘Ghosts’: Get to Know the Spirits of the Original U.K. Version
Warren Christie and Rachel Boston in 'The More Love Grows'
2
Why ‘The More Love Grows’ Is Different From Other Hallmark Movies
Sage Steele and Barbara Walters
3
Sage Steele Says Barbara Walters Assaulted Her Backstage at ‘The View’
The Cast of 'Hotel Portofino' Season 2
4
‘Hotel Portofino’ Season 2 Premiere Date — See Gorgeous Cast Portraits
Chloe Kelly, England, FIFA Women's World Cup
5
TV Sports Schedule: Women’s World Cup Final, NFL Preseason, MLB Little League Classic & More