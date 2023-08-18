The Final Rose Subscribe to our The Bachelorette Newsletter:

It’s all come down to this for Charity Lawson: the three-hour Season 20 finale of The Bachelorette on August 21 on ABC. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of how things go when she brings home one of her final three men.

In the clip, Charity introduces Joey to her family. “I’m really excited to meet Charity’s family. I know that her family’s opinion means the world to her. The only thing I can do is kind of mess it up,” he says.

And so when he sits down with her mother, he makes it clear how he feels: “I want to start off by saying my feelings for Charity are very real, and I’ve obviously told her now that I’m in love with her, and that means a lot to me. If there’s anything you need to know more as a mom, because I know from your side how scary this can be.”

Watch the full video above to hear from Charity’s mom and see what she thinks of what else Joey tells her.

In the Bachelorette season finale, it’s a crucial week in Fiji as Charity’s journey to find lifelong love comes to an end. Three men — software salesman Aaron B., integrative medicine consultant Dotun, and tennis pro Joey — are left vying for her heart, and she must decide who will meet her family during a tense rose ceremony. Torn between two men with whom she sees a future, Charity seeks input from her family on the decision that will change her life forever.

Plus, Charity joins host Jesse Palmer in front of a live studio audience to watch her final dates and the shocking conclusion of her journey play out. Also, the newest Bachelor makes his debut, and there will be a sneak peek from the new season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelorette, Season 20 Finale, Monday, August 21, 8/7c, ABC