Netflix is surprising subscribers with one last surprise before its DVD-by-mail service finally closes its mailbox for good.

Netflix DVD has informed its members that they will be able to receive up to 10 extra discs before the end of its now 25-year-old subscription service. Netflix initially announced that it was putting its DVD service to the pasture in April, which disappointed those who still use the service to get their hands on physical copies of films that aren’t easily available or on streaming services.

A subscription service member posted an email from Netflix telling customers it’s sending out extra discs on September 29, the final date that it will be shipping DVDs. Users must click the link in the email by August 29 to opt in.

“After 25 years of movies in the mail, we’re approaching the end of our final season,” Netflix’s email begins. “We really appreciate that you’re sharing movie nights with us until the last day. Let’s have some fun for our finale!” The email concludes, “You won’t know if any extra envelopes are headed your way until they arrive in your mailbox! Don’t forget to review your queue and move your must-watch movies to the top.”

However, it appears it doesn’t look like subscribers will be able to keep the extra DVDs, as Netflix still expects them and any other discs to be returned by October 27.

Earlier this year, it was announced the DVD subscription service would be ending. “After an incredible 25 year run, we’ve decided to wind down DVD.com later this year. Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members but as the business continues to shrink that’s going to become increasingly difficult. So we want to go out on a high, and will be shipping our final discs on September 29, 2023,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement on the platform’s blog on April 18. “Those iconic red envelopes changed the way people watched shows and movies at home — and they paved the way for the shift to streaming.”