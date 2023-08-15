Roku & NBCUniversal Add FAST Channels for ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ ‘Murder, She Wrote’ & More

Some of your favorite shows are now available to watch thanks to FAST (free ad-supporting streaming TV) channels.

NBCUniversal and Roku have announced new FAST linear content offerings with shows from across the NBC Global Distribution library are now available on The Roku Channel. (More will be available later this year.) The channels include: Murder, She Wrote; Little House on the Prairie; and Universal Crime, including notable library series of mystery, suspense, and drama like Columbo, Kojak, The Rockford Files, and more.

Other FAST channels now available on The Roku Channel include Saved By the Bell; TNBC (Teen NBC), with series about the highs and lowers of growing up like Punky Brewster, Major Dad, and Hang Time; and Bad Girls Club.

Also coming later this year are: Universal Action, which will include action-packed series like The A-Team; Magnum P.I., starring Tom Selleck; and Knight Rider, as well as Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

“The Roku Channel is thrilled to announce its expanded relationship with longtime partner NBCUniversal,” Jennifer Vaux, VP, Content Acquisition & Programming for The Roku Channel, said in a statement. “As FAST continues to gain incredible popularity in the marketplace, we’re excited to bring such terrific content options — including a strong roster of very well-known, fan-favorite programming — to our viewers.”

Added, Bruce Casino, EVP, Sales & Distribution, U.S. for NBCUniversal Global Distribution, “NBCUniversal has an unrivaled catalog of iconic series that have withstood the test of time and entertained audiences around the world. We are excited to expand upon our longstanding relationship with The Roku Channel and dive into the dramatically growing FAST sector by partnering with them to bring our beloved TV shows to their viewers.”

These latest channels are expanding on NBCU’s already-existing FAST relationship with Roku. That already includes: NBC News Now, Dateline 24/7, Today All Day, LX, NBC local channels, Telemundo regional news channels, Sky News International, and The Rotten Tomatoes Channel.

Viewers can check out these channels through The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide. The Roku Channel can be streamed on Roku devices or TVs. It can also be found at TheRokuChannel.Roku.com, as well as on Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TV, and other Android TV OS devices.

