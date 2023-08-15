‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Darren Kent Dies At Age 36

Actor Darren Kent, famous for his roles as a Goatherd from Slavers Bay in Game of Thrones and other small roles in EastEnders and Snow White and the Huntsman, has died at age 36.

He passed following a lengthy health battle surrounded by his best friend and family. Although the cause of his death has not been confirmed, Darren battled osteoporosis, arthritis, and a rare skin disorder in his early career. However, the Essex-born actor won the Best Actor Award at the Van D’or Awards for his role in Sunnyboy and was beloved by several business associates.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday,” Darren’s agency Carey Dodd Associates announced on Facebook. “His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend.”

Kent appeared in the Season 4 finale of HBO’s epic fantasy series, “The Children,” where his character appears in Daenerys’ throne room in Slaver’s Bay to show his daughter’s charred body, resulting from her dragons. The end result of the scene saw Daenerys lock away her remaining two dragons so they don’t wreak havoc across her newly acquired land.

In 2022, Kent was featured in two episodes of the British soap EastEnders and director Jane Gull’s 2023 film Love Without Walls, who wrote on Twitter, “What a privilege it was to be your friend and to work together on so many projects over the years. Life won’t be the same without you. I will miss you so much. RIP darling Darren Kent xxxx.”

Other credits include an episode of BBC‘s The Break and the short film You Know Me, whose writer Ben Trebilcook tweeted: “Love and thoughts to the friends and family of our talented, caring soul of a friend, Darren Kent, who sadly passed away on Friday.”

Trebilcook concluded that Kent is “a true character who was always creating and forever upbeat and encouraging, Darren will be sorely missed.”