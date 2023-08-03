‘Charlie’s Angels’ Stars Kate Jackson & Jaclyn Smith Reunite in Rare Sighting

Four decades after Charlie’s Angels ended, two of the show’s lead stars, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith, reunited over the weekend in a rare public sighting.

Jackson, who hasn’t been seen in public in about 14 years, was spotted in a video montage Smith posted to Instagram from her son Gaston Richmond’s wedding. The two actresses are seen posing for photos alongside Smith’s husband, Brad Allen.

“There is nothing like family, and ours grew this weekend!” Smith captioned the post. “I’m so endlessly proud of my son Gaston and am wishing him and Bonnie a lifetime of happiness.”

Smith was seen sporting a fabulous feathery green gown with sequins, while Jackson kept things more casual with a cream blazer, blue t-shirt, and a pair of sunglasses.

Fans were excited to spot Jackson in the photos, with one commenter writing, “Ohmygosh, I spy Kate Jackson.”

“I hollered KATE lol” said one fan, while another wrote, “It was so nice to see Kate Jackson! The original Charlie’s Angel’s will always be my favorite!”

“So so happy to see Kate again!!!” added another.

“Only wish Miss Farrah could have been there too, then all 3 angels would have been at the wedding,” wrote another, referring to the late actress Farrah Fawcett, who starred alongside Jackson and Smith in the original Charlie’s Angels.

Fawcett’s funeral in 2009 was the last time Jackson was photographed in public.

Charlie’s Angels originally aired from 1976 to 1981, but Jackson left the hit series in 1979, telling Closer Weekly in 2022, “I’d had it with Hollywood’s long hours, the politics, the backstabbing, and the gossip. It was not a great town for having your feet on the ground and living a normal life.”

“I finally had to say, ‘Wait a minute, there’s my life, and there’s the show, and one is killing the other, so something has to go,’” she added. “I sure as hell wasn’t about to sacrifice my life for a television show.”

She stepped away from acting in 1995, though she did later appear in an episode of Criminal Minds in 2007 and made a guest appearance on Bravo’s competition series Shear Genius in 2008, which Smith hosted.

As for Charlie’s Angels, the series has been rebooted many times over the years, including the 2000 film starring Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz and its 2003 sequel. More recently, Elizabeth Banks directed a 2019 reboot starring Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott.