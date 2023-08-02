Ken Jennings’ Record-Breaking ‘Jeopardy!’ Run Gets Repeat Showing on Pluto TV

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

While Jeopardy! is in the midst of a partial shutdown due to the ongoing WGA strike, fans have received some good news, as Ken Jennings‘ iconic 74-game winning streak is set to be repeated.

Pluto TV will be streaming the Jeopardy! host’s memorable 2004 run, which saw him go on a mindblowing 74-game streak, a feat that remains unmatched to this day. Pluto TV is a free ad-supported streaming service owned and operated by Paramount, which includes over 200 channels of live TV and on-demand content.

Starting Monday, August 7, fans will be able to watch Jennings’ episodes by accessing the Pluto TV website or downloading the app and navigating to the 24-7 Jeopardy! channel. Episodes will also be available in the streamer’s on-demand section.

“The entire run? I will definitely be excited if that’s the case,” wrote one fan on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum, noting that the run has never been repeated in its entirety.

However, it’s unclear if Pluto TV will include all 74 episodes. The fan mentioned above seemingly checked the streamer’s on-demand feature and noticed that nine episodes are missing currently.

“It would be too good to be true for ALL of his run to be there (and I’d guess also some of the clues/contestant interviews have non-PC content because otherwise I have no idea why those episodes wouldn’t be uploaded),” the fan stated. “Still, this is still the most episodes of Ken’s run that have been in one place, as far as I know.”

“Yes!! I was just recently thinking about how much I’d like to see his old games,” added another viewer.

“This is great news to be able to watch his OG run,” said another fan, while one person wrote, “I love Pluto!”

Another commenter pointed out that Pluto has also uploaded all of James Holzhauer‘s 32-game Jeopardy! run to its on-demand service.

Jenning’s 74-game streak earned him $2,520,700 back in 2004, just a year after the show’s long-time executive producer Harry Friedman lifted the five-day win cap, meaning contestants could continue playing until they were defeated. The Jeopardy! GOAT was ultimately beaten by Nancy Zerg during his 75th game, which is also available on Pluto TV.

On syndicated television, Jeopardy! is currently airing re-runs of last year’s Second Chance tournament. This will be followed by a repeat of the three-week 2022 Tournament of Champions and a selection of Producer’s Picks.

