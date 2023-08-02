‘Reservation Dogs’ Homecoming, ‘Hijack’s Final Act, ‘Big Brother’ Opens Its Doors, TCM’s ‘Psycho’ Star

Shane Brown/FX

Reservation Dogs

Season Premiere

“I’m like a Greek chorus with a loincloth,” announces spirit guide William Knifeman (Dallas Goldtooth), proud narrator to the poignantly comical exploits of the Indigenous youths who bring such heart to FX’s Peabody and AFI Awards-winning sleeper comedy. The third and final season opens with the four friends from the Oklahoma reservation—Elora (Devery Jacobs), Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Cheese (Lane Factor) and the irrepressible Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis)—stranded in L.A. after paying homage to their late friend Daniel, until Auntie Teenie (Tamara Podemski) comes to fetch them. The road trip home proves especially memorable for Bear, whose unexpected detour in the second episode introduces him to the enigmatic Maximus (Graham Greene), whose head is in the stars and maybe the clouds.

Apple TV+

Hijack

Season Finale

The shocks just keep coming in the seventh and final hour of the enjoyable airborne thriller, when professional negotiator Sam (Idris Elba) and even the remaining hijackers are taken by surprise after another passenger enters the cockpit with ill intent. Can Sam, or possibly the intrepid Alice (Eve Myles) on the ground with Air Traffic Control, talk down this latest threat? Or will authorities have to shoot down the errant jetliner?

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother

Season Premiere 8/7c

“Oh brother,” as non-enthusiasts regard the 25th season of the reality-TV staple. Julie Chen Moonves welcomes a new cast of 16 Houseguests to this year’s exercise in claustrophobic contrivance. Players include a Deaflympics gold medalist, an Australian DJ and an exterminator—who could come in handy with all those bugs in the house recording their every move, flirtation and betrayal. Episodes air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (the latter featuring the weekly elimination), with a $750,000 grand prize on the line.

Everett Collection

Summer Under the Stars

6am/5c

The movie channel’s monthlong Summer Under the Stars series, devoting a full 24 hours each day in August to a singular star, for the first time pays tribute to Anthony Perkins (1932-1992), with his defining role as the tormented Norman Bates in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 masterpiece Psycho as the prime-time centerpiece. Stay tuned afterward for another compelling performance, in 1957’s Fear Strikes Out (10/9c), as conflicted baseball player Jim Piersall.

