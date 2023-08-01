‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Will Be Shown Live 24/7 on Pluto TV Channels For Free

Pluto TV will feature five dedicated Big Brother live feed channels for the first time in celebration of the reality series’ 25th season. The Big Brother live feeds are set to debut following the the show’s new season premiere, which will see all-new house guests enter the house for the first time.

Pluto’s Big Brother pop-up channels will features four channels with individual live-stream feeds from cameras inside the house, while the fifth channel will offer a combined viewing experience of all the exciting action as it happens. The live feeds will be available 24/7 throughout the season, giving viewers unlimited access to the contestants even after the show cameras have stopped rolling. However, there will be limited ads shown throughout the feed.

There’s more good news for fans of the show. Paramount+ will mark its third year offering the popular Big Brother Live Feed in one dedicated stream, ad-free, for all subscribers.

An “Animal Cam” from a local animal shelter will play during competitions to entertain viewers while waiting for the House Guests to return.

“The Big Brother Live Feed on Pluto TV and Paramount+ is a further testament to how the Paramount ecosystem provides fans the best programming wherever and however they choose to stream,” said Jeff Grossman, EVP, Content & Business Operations, Paramount Streaming.

Big Brother Season 25 will premiere live on CBS on Wednesday, August 2, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Beginning August 6, following the August 2 90-minute live premiere, Big Brother will air Sundays and Wednesdays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. and Thursdays from 9:00-10:00 p.m.

The series is also available live to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers and on-demand the following day for all Paramount+ audiences. Paramount+ is also home to all 24 past seasons of the hit reality series.

Episodes from Season 25 will also be available in the CBS Selects On-Demand category on Pluto TV seven days following the broadcast debut.

Big Brother, Season 25 Premiere, Wednesday, August 2, 8/7c, CBS