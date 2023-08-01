The investigation into who killed newlywed Edgar (Zach Woods) on The Afterparty continues to unfold in the show’s latest episode, “Sebastian,” and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at Zoë (Zoë Chao) and Aniq’s (Sam Richardson) progress on the case in the August 2 episode.

Still eager to find answers, Zoë is frustrated when she comes to Aniq and stands on a porch as she goes over the details of her most recent findings. Aniq asks, “Hey, how’s your investigation going?”

She complains, “Not great. First Isabella [Elizabeth Perkins] accuses my sister of killing Edgar, and then she goes after my mom and my entire family, which actually makes me think that she did it, you know? Like a ‘whoever smelled it, dealt it’ situation, but for murder.”

While her comparison of fart coverups to murder coverups may be a little silly, Aniq has some information to share himself, saying, “Actually, we’ve already found some pretty damning information about Sebastian.”

Sebastian (Jack Whitehall), Edgar’s business partner, will open up about their complicated history in this installment, which plays like a “slick and suspenseful heist movie,” according to the logline.

Zoë’s still coming up with theories in her head, adding to Aniq’s findings and suggesting, “I bet they all poisoned Edgar together and that is why they’re accusing us.” Could Zoë be too close to the case? Only time will tell.

From creatives Chris Miller and Phil Lord, The Afterparty carries on its knack for creative genre-specific storytelling in each episode as the central mystery for the season unravels. Don’t miss it and check out the full clip, above, for a better perspective of the situation.

The Afterparty, Season 2, Wednesdays, Apple TV+