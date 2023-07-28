‘Benson’ Star Inga Swenson Dies at Age 90

Isaac Rouse
Comments
BENSON, Inga Swenson, 1979-86. © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Inga Swenson, known for her role as German cook Gretchen Kraus in the sitcom Benson, has died at the age of 90.

According to reports, her son Mark says the actress died on July 23 of natural causes. Mark also says her husband, Lowell Harris, was with her at a board and care facility in Los Angeles when she died. Her health reportedly was on the decline for the past six months.

Swenson appeared in over 150 episodes, earning three Emmy nominations for her work on the 1980s show over seven years. Swenson had a recurring role as Ingrid Svenson in the TV sitcom Soap, which served as the basis for the spin-off show Benson. In Benson, Kraus serves as a German cook who plays foil against the titular character (Robert Guillaume), the head of household affairs for widowed Governor Euge (James Noble).

Apart from her work on Benson, Swenson made a name for herself on Broadway with notable performances as Lizzie Curry in 110 in the Shade and Irene Adler in Baker Street. These outstanding portrayals earned her two Tony Award nominations for Best Actress in a Musical. She was not only an accomplished actress but also a trained lyrical soprano.

Sally Struthers' Most Memorable Roles — From 'All in the Family' to 'Gilmore Girls'
Related

Sally Struthers' Most Memorable Roles — From 'All in the Family' to 'Gilmore Girls'

In 1962, Inga appeared in two movies, playing supporting roles in Advise and Consent and The Miracle Worker, where she portrayed Helen Keller’s mother. In February 1953, Inga married Lowell, a sound engineer, and the couple had two children. Sadly, one of their children passed away before her.

After Benson, Swenson took on various roles, also making guest appearances in Newhart, The Golden Girls, and Hotel episodes.

In 1998, Inga decided to retire from Hollywood. Her final wish was to be cremated, with her ashes to be laid to rest alongside her late son in San Rafael, CA.

Benson - ABC

Benson where to stream

The Miracle Worker -

The Miracle Worker where to stream

Benson

The Miracle Worker

Inga Swenson

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'90 Day: The Last Resort' Key Art
1
‘90 Day: The Last Resort’: Meet the Couples Trying to Heal Old Wounds (PHOTOS)
Christine Romans says farewell to CNN
2
See CNN ‘Early Start’ Anchor Christine Romans Announce She’s Leaving After 24 Years
Lucas Partridge on 'Jeopardy!' Season 39
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Competitor Reveals Mom’s Game Pet Peeve in Hilarious Anecdote
Michelle Yeoh wedding
4
Surprise! Michelle Yeoh Finally Marries Fiance After 19 Year Engagement
TV Shows in Demand, Suits
5
Could ‘Suits’ Return for Season 10 After Show is Huge Hit on Netflix?