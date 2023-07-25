‘American Idol’ Judges & Hosts Gear Up for Season 22 Auditions

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

American Idol is getting ready to start its Season 22 audition process with the help of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan who are joined by Ryan Seacrest for the annual tradition.

Set for Wednesday, August 2, the live virtual nationwide search known as Idol Across America begins. The process gives singers who are auditioning the chance to showcase their talents face-to-face with American Idol producers from anywhere in America and was the way last year’s winner, Iam Tongi was discovered.

The process allows hopefuls from across America, the chance to audition during the designated dates for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round of the competition. Idol Across America kicks off with the First 700 event, where hopefuls can sign up to grab a VIP spot before anyone else. Meanwhile, contenders will also be given the opportunity to audition under their genre for the first time in Idol Across America history.

Auditions are open worldwide to all those eligible. For more information on how to sign up and the rules for eligibility, visit www.americanidol.com/auditions. As for the audition dates and designations, see the full listing, below. It should be noted that dates and auditions are subject to change and that additional fall dates will be announced at a later time:

August 2 – First 700 VIP Event

August 4- Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina

August 7 – Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia

August 9 – Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas

August 11 – Open Call: Singer-Songwriters

August 14 – Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington

August 16 – Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi

August 18 Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire

August 21 – Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming

August 23 – Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania

August 25 – Open Call: Country & Rock

August 28 – Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin

August 30 – The South: Open Call Pt. 1

September 6 – Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Washington D.C. , Rhode Island, Vermont, Massachusetts

September 8 – Open Call: Pop, R&B & Soul

Could Season 22’s winner be found during Idol Across America? Only time will tell as the series is slated to return to television beginning in spring 2024. Stay tuned for more updates on American Idol‘s upcoming season as it continues to take shape at ABC.

American Idol, Season 22, Spring 2024, ABC