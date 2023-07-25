Tracy Morgan is taking his standup to Max with a new original special, Tracy Morgan: Taking it Too Far, which is officially set to debut on the platform beginning Thursday, August 17.

The two-time Emmy-nominated actor and comedian is leaving it all on the stage in his first Max stand-up special, which was taped live in front of an audience at the Wilbur Theater in Boston, Massachusetts. As teased in the trailer, above, Tracy Morgan isn’t shying away from topics important to him, such as dating in his fifties along with the unexpected side effects that come with it.

Morgan’s dysfunctional family will also be discussed as well as his attempts at reversing gentrification in Brooklyn. Most notably though, Morgan will discuss his 2014 car accident that left him with several broken bones, a traumatic brain injury, and a substantial settlement from Walmart which he references in the trailer, above.

“My Tinder profile is a Walmart truck dropping off a bag of money on my front lawn,” Morgan tells the crowd who responds with plenty of laughter. Adding to the bit, Morgan says, “If y’all see me dancing in my draws in my kitchen on TikTok, all that Walmart money is gone.”

Entertaining audiences for 30 years, Morgan is known for his work on television, film, and in stand-up comedy. Among his most notable credits are his series regular run on Saturday Night Live and his Emmy-nominated role as Tracy Jordan in NBC‘s former comedy 30 Rock in which he starred alongside Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin.

Tracy Morgan: Takin’ it Too Far is written by Morgan who executive produces the special with Emmy and Grammy winner Rikki Hughes. Meanwhile, Marcus Raboy serves as the director. Don’t miss the fun, catch the trailer, above, and stay tuned for the comedy special when it arrives on Max this August.

Tracy Morgan: Takin’ it Too Far, Premieres Thursday, August 17, Max