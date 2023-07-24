‘Miracle Workers’: Geraldine Viswanathan & Cast Preview Jim Carrey-Inspired Episode

Have you ever wondered what the world would be like if Jim Carrey‘s filmography was revered like Shakespeare’s catalog? Whether you have or not, Miracle Workers: End Times is giving fans a glimpse at what it would look like with its upcoming episode, “Jim Carrey in the Park.”

As star Karan Soni puts it, “In the Big Boom, all art and books and everything were destroyed except for the scripts for Jim Carrey movies. Jim Carey is like their Shakespeare, and there’s a Jim Carrey festival where you put up different Jim Carrey movies as plays.” At this year’s festival, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective was selected.

The coveted lead role goes to Freya, who enthusiastically wins over Morris (Steve Buscemi). “Freya is taking on Jim Carrey’s role as Ace Ventura, and that was really scary but then really fun to take on,” Geraldine Viswanathan says of her warlord character.

Through the role, Soni says Freya “does her version of that and gets lost in the method acting of Ace.” And hilarity ensues as the role takes over her soul and life.

Buscemi’s junkman Morris Rubinstein is the man behind the production, which was a stretch for the actor who reveals, “I realized I had never seen the whole thing” in regards to Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. You wouldn’t know, watching as he searches for the perfect “Ace.”

As for Viswanathan, she is grateful to the writers, as she explains, “It’s something I’ve never done before, and the writers really went crazy letting me be crazy.” Get ready to hear Ace’s iconic “alrighty then” like never before in the hilarious installment, which also sees Daniel Radcliffe‘s Sid embark on a weekend getaway with Tai (Soni), and expect some more fun moments ahead as the season continues to unfold on TBS.

Miracle Workers, Season 4, New Episodes, Mondays, 10/9c, TBS