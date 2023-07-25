Simon’s ‘Talent’ Memories, Shark Week’s Super Makos and Monster Hammerheads, Daddy Issues on ‘Justified,’ Classic Christmas Movies

Trae Patton/NBC

America’s Got Talent

8/7c

Simon Cowell has seen it all from his perch as judge on America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent. With host Terry Crews, he takes a break from the current season to look back at some of the most unforgettable auditions over the years: the good, awful and just plain ridiculous, of which there have been many of each.

FX

Justified: City Primeval

10/9c

U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) helps round up the most likely suspects—psychopathic Oklahoma Wildman Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), his sidekick Sandy (Adelaide Clemens) and bar owner Sweetie (Vondie Curtis-Hall)—while Detroit defense attorney Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis) chides the lawman, “Everybody doesn’t get to be angry the way you do.” Anger hardly describes the attitude of Raylan’s daughter Willa (Vivian Olyphant), feeling the sting of neglect as her dad tends to business: “If you wanted me here, you would find a way to keep me safe,” she sulks.

HGTV

Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home

Series Premiere 9/8c

No renovation project has been closer to home for designer Alison Victoria than the makeover of her spacious Chicago office, formerly a 1930 warehouse, into a living space. She begins by visualizing signature design elements including cabinets that reach 12 feet to the ceiling. Among the additions to come: a home theater, a bar capable of holding 100 bottles of wine and an indoor courtyard featuring a combination spa and pool.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

Mako Mania: Battle for California (8/7c, Discovery): Shark Week travels to the coast of L.A. where great whites are being challenged by a new school of super makos. Scientists use new cutting-edge tech to track the watery conflict. Followed by Raiders of the Lost Shark (9/8c), with Shark Week veteran Dickie Chivell teaming with expert Matt Dicken to find Dutchess, a giant South African shark that vanished years ago; and Monster Hammerhead: Killer Instinct (10/9c).

(8/7c, Discovery): Shark Week travels to the coast of L.A. where great whites are being challenged by a new school of super makos. Scientists use new cutting-edge tech to track the watery conflict. Followed by (9/8c), with Shark Week veteran teaming with expert to find Dutchess, a giant South African shark that vanished years ago; and (10/9c). Classic Christmas Movies (on Movies! and Turner Classic Movies): Did someone’s memo get the month wrong? Five months to the date till Christmas, a flurry of vintage holiday movies is designed to beat the heat with yuletide cheer. Movies! gets started early (6 am/5c) with 1950’s The Great Rupert , starring Jimmy Durante and a stop-motion-animated squirrel. Highlights include Henry Winkler channeling Scrooge in 1979’s An American Christmas Carol (11:55 am/10:55c) and Angela Lansbury as Mrs. Santa Claus (3:55 pm/2:55c, repeated at 11:50 pm/10:50c) in a 1996 made-for-TV musical with a score by Jerry Herman (Mame). Turner Movie Classics gets its noël on in prime time, starting with 1945’s Christmas in Connecticut (8/7c), starring Barbara Stanwyck.

(on Movies! and Turner Classic Movies): Did someone’s memo get the month wrong? Five months to the date till Christmas, a flurry of vintage holiday movies is designed to beat the heat with yuletide cheer. Movies! gets started early (6 am/5c) with 1950’s , starring and a stop-motion-animated squirrel. Highlights include Henry Winkler channeling Scrooge in 1979’s An American Christmas Carol (11:55 am/10:55c) and Angela Lansbury as (3:55 pm/2:55c, repeated at 11:50 pm/10:50c) in a 1996 made-for-TV musical with a score by (Mame). Turner Movie Classics gets its noël on in prime time, starting with 1945’s Christmas in Connecticut (8/7c), starring Barbara Stanwyck. Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari (10/9c, National Geographic): Africa’s Great Rift Valley is the setting for survival expert Hazen Audel ’s wildlife expedition, starting in the arid Chalbi desert in search of a tribal camel train.

’s wildlife expedition, starting in the arid Chalbi desert in search of a tribal camel train. For laughs, Prime Video presents Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale, the comic’s third for the streamer (and 10th stand-up special overall), riffing on parenthood. Netflix counters with its first special featuring comedian/podcaster Mark Normand, generously titled Soup to Nuts.