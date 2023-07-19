Don’t Be the Lass to Know! Subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Outlander‘s fan-favorite couple, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), remain strong amid war in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek from Episode 6 of the Starz hit’s ongoing seventh season (airing July 21).

As viewers will recall from the previous installment, the couple had to flee the fort at Ticonderoga in order to escape an attack by the British redcoats, but it seems they’re already looking ahead to their next fight, the pivotal Battle of Saratoga. In the clip, above, the pair chat over candlelight in what appears to be a tent.

“General Gates has taken over our Northern army, gathering troops on the Hudson, just outside a village called Saratoga,” Jamie tells Claire in the scene, above. “The British are moving south. The battle is coming.”

Immediately upon hearing the name Saratoga, recognition flashes across Claire’s face as she responds, “The Battle of Saratoga… Jamie, I don’t remember much of the details, but this is a turning point for the American cause. The battle that draws the French into the war.”

The stakes are high as the couple look into one another’s eyes. Can they continue to stand united in their fight for freedom, especially when they know they’re on the winning side of the revolution, or will other hurdles get in the way?

“Then ya ken why I can’t walk away,” Jamie tells a worried Claire, reminding her of the importance of their involvement. Could Jamie face off against his own son, William (Charles Vandervaart), on the battlefield? Only time will tell. Don’t miss it for yourself: Check out Outlander‘s latest episode when it airs on Starz and stay tuned as Season 7 nears the end of its first half.

Outlander, Season 7, New Episode, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz