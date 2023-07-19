Two new bombshells enter the villa in Love Island USA Season 5 Episode 2, and TV Insider can exclusively introduce you to them.

Season 5 kicked off on Tuesday, July 18, on Peacock. After premiere week concludes on July 25, new episodes will come out at 9/8c daily on Peacock, except for Wednesdays. This week, however, fans are getting a new episode every day. And in the Wednesday, July 19, installment, two new women join the cast.

Meet Carmen and Hannah, Love Island USA Season 5’s First New Bombshells

In the TV Insider exclusive clip from Episode 2 (above), the original Islanders get a text telling them to prepare for a “special delivery.” That’s when Carmen and Hannah walk through the door, but they’re not alone. Bergie is back!

Five couples were formed in last night’s (July 18) premiere: Leonardo and Kassy; Marco and Destiny; Kay Kay and Keenan; Victor and Jasmine; Bergie and Anna. Bergie, a Dairy Queen manager from Madison, South Dakota, and Anna, a criminal justice student from St. Barthelemy and Boca Raton, Florida, agreed with the rest of the cast whose votes revealed they were the least compatible couple of the bunch.

When host Sarah Hyland instructed the pair to choose who would be sent packing, Bergie volunteered himself, saying he’d feel too guilty if Anna left the villa. But before he could leave the villa for good, Bergie received a text telling him to “#ThroupleUp” in the very final moments of the episode. He’ll be back in Episode 2 tonight (July 19), and that “throuple” text seems to be in reference to the new cast members escorting him back into the Fijian villa. You can see the cast’s reaction to his return in the clip above.

Now, let’s get to know these new bombshells, who will certainly be shaking things up when coming into the villa.

Carmen Kocourek

Age: 22

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Currently Lives: Scottsdale, Arizona

Occupation: Nanny

Fun Facts:

Carmen grew up in Milwaukee as the daughter of a professional race car driver. She can be spotted in pictures from the racetrack throughout her childhood, which she considered to be like a second home growing up

If Carmen is staying home on Friday nights, she is likely spending time with her LEGO collections like her prized Harry Potter LEGO creations

As a lover of all things science fiction, guys are shocked and impressed by her knowledge of specific Marvel comics issue numbers

Her ideal man is a gym rat who takes care of his body and wants a man who loves the outdoors.

Her celebrity crush is Chad Michael Murray

She has lived in three different states

Hannah Wright

Age: 24

Hometown: Palm Springs, California

Currently Lives: Palm Springs, California

Occupation: Teacher

Fun Facts:

Hannah comes from a large family with twin sisters and a brother. Her mom’s background is Mexican and her dad is African-American, so Hannah grew up with the best of both cultures

She likes tall men and has a tendency to date athletes, but has also dated plenty of insecure men in the past and she’s not trying to repeat old habits

She says she’s not a one-night stand type of girl anymore — she’s more of the “date me first and we’ll see where it goes” type

She is obsessed with Star Wars and Game of Thrones

She knows she can act a bit “crazy” when she first likes a guy and moves on quickly if they do something even remotely off-putting

Will Carmen, Hannah, and Bergie find love in Fiji? Only time will tell. But based on the Episode 2 trailer, it seems there’s already some trouble in paradise for the other couples.

