Debbie Gibson on Going ‘Beyond the Music’ & Her Second Act

If you can’t shake your love of Debbie Gibson, you’re in luck. The pop icon, who first rocked the charts 36 years ago, is the subject of a new Beyond the Music special on QVC+/HSN+.

The program sees the star open about the songwriting process as a tie-in to the recent release of her two limited-edition bundles of her latest studio albums “Winterlicious” and “The Body Remembers” She also takes the stage to perform songs including “Me Not Loving You,” “Legendary,” and “Only in My Dreams”.

Here Gibson takes time from touring to sit down with TV Insider to talk about her longevity and staying inspired to write songs.

What was it like being featured in this unique way through a special produced for QVC+/HSN+?

Debbie Gibson: I love it. I thought the digital department did a fabulous job, even capturing my fan community. There were lots of in-depth questions answered. The song choices brought some of the old and new. More and more, I was so thrilled. I love having new and unique ways to connect with fans and the audience. So to have this multi-dimensional platform to let people into my world and give them a glimpse behind the scenes was an incredible opportunity.

As someone who had so much success early on in their career and over the years, you’re still inspired to make new music. You’re not resting on the laurels of the past. Where do you find your place in the business today?

I love that question. It is a lot of nostalgia. I have so much fun celebrating the moments that brought us together in the late ‘80s while presenting to the world something new. There are a lot of varying age ranges in my audience. I get 4 to 94 and everything in between. I think for a lot of people standing at a crossroads, maybe parents with kids going off to college and are ready for the next chapter. Those who are not ready to be put out to pasture. This music for me ignites that feeling in me. I want it to ignite that feeling in everybody. This is a clear second act. I feel everybody can have. I feel that is why the music spoke to me in my life.

I wanted to get the music out and tour in this kind of aggressive way. It was aggressive to put two albums out in just over a year, especially because I’m so heavily involved in the production, the business and writing, and everything. It has been a lot of work, but this is what comes with doing everything on my own terms. That’s what is so beautiful about this moment. It’s so pure because I‘ve been through the big machine, and it can over time get convoluted with these gatekeepers. The creative vision of the artist can get lost. I love this moment. The same way I was unapologetically 18, that’s what I’m doing now and it’s resonating with people. That’s rewarding.

Along with music, you’ve done a fair amount of TV. What is one show role you remember most or are most proud of?

Lucifer was a big one for me. I was never in the cool kids club. But here I am on this show. Tom Ellis and I became friends. He knew me when I was in London and had a lot of respect for me. I was at the top of his list for the role of this helicopter mom. To be in the presence of that greatness on a show that went on for that long and then being able to break out to a Police song with them was everything in one place. I got to use my acting chops. I got to use my singing chops. I was really proud of the whole thing.

I know you’re on the road right now. Is there a show you are bingeing?

I love Meaghan Oppenheimer’s show Tell Me Lies. The actors are phenomenal. It felt raw and authentic. It’s also every reason why I did not go to college because it tackles every college issue. I was never a big partier. I would have been terribly uncomfortable in these scenarios. Another show I binged before the tour was Daisy Jones & the Six. I loved it so much I started to watch it a second time. When you hear the actors talk about the year of their lives they were learning to sing. They came out of it from the actor-turned-singer perspective. I love they took the time to invest. There is a realness. That show is so patient. It was so authentic. Joey McIntyre and I talk about this all the time. There is dynamic chemistry. Not saying that dynamic will become romantic. Joey is happily married and I would never infringe on that, but there is the emotional connection when you’re on stage or writing a song. There is a romance to it. I felt that was beautifully depicted on that show.

Speaking of shows, there is another one out called The Idol. Being a young pop star yourself, how do you feel it is for young pop stars today?

I have heard of the show, but haven’t watched it. But it’s funny because I actually had a great group with the likes of Will Wheaton, Alyssa Milano, Corey Feldman, and Corey Haim, who we lost. It was a sense of community. There were more actors than musicians, but I was peripherally in that group because we were all part of that generation. It was a wonderful and innocent time. In music, I had my mom managing me. She was a mama bear. Mama bears are not always liked but respected…I also have my own center that she instilled in me. I never wanted to sell my soul to be higher up on the totem pole.

Now we live in a world with such unsolicited feedback, especially for young girls. I’m not saying it’s not hard for the boys too, but young girls are so prone to body image issues and anxiety. I’ve dealt with that. It’s a lot of unsolicited opinions out there on social media. I don’t think teenagers are wired to handle that much scrutiny. That much intensity they have to handle now. Back then it was intense and a lot to keep up with, but when I was on my tour bus I would be in a bit of a bubble. I joke I’m my own $ 5,000-a-month media company because I do my posting, editing, and stuff. It’s a full-time job and something I love. If you want to engage at a certain level with your audience, you can’t take your take your foot off the gas.

How has the tour been?

I’ve done 60 shows in the last year. I’m getting to ready to announce more dates. It has been a blast. I have an audience who has been with me from the beginning and reconnected with others. Like on HSN, I just felt so connected to all these generations. I got to be in everyone’s living room for that time It’s not wasted on me. It was all really magical.

Beyond the Music: Debbie Gibson special is available for streaming on QVC+/HSN+.