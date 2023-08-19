‘Inside No. 9’: Everything You Need to Know About Season 8

Think Black Mirror with a dash of Monty Python and math class. The dark comedy anthology, Inside No. 9, written and often performed by funnymen Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, delivers stories with connections to the number nine. We preview Season 8.

“The Bones of St. Nicholas”

A doctor (Pemberton) has a reason for booking his “champing” (church camping) stay at a supposedly haunted place of worship on Christmas Eve. If only those last-minute guests would leave….

“Mother’s Ruin”

Two brothers (Pemberton, Shearsmith) try necromancy to resurrect their mom and ask where she hid a lifetime of ill-gotten gains. Featuring the world’s funniest blood sacrifice.

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton for 'Inside No. 9'

(Credit: Gary Moyes/©BBC/courtesy Everett Collection)

“Paraskevidekatriaphobia”

Superstitious Gareth (Shearsmith), who has a fear of Friday the 13th, hides out at home that day—but bad luck finds him.

“Love Is a Stranger”

The dangers of swiping right: Sweet, passive Vicky (Claire Rushbrook) braves online dating despite the fact that a Lonely Hearts Killer is on the loose.

“3 by 3”

Producers pranked the British public by promoting this as an actual new quiz show. Hosted by Lee Mack—the U.K.’s Alex Trebek—it plays out in real time.

“The Last Weekend”

A gay couple (Pemberton, Shearsmith) celebrate their ninth anniversary at a remote lakeside cabin. What could go wrong?

Inside No. 9, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, August 25, Britbox

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s August issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

