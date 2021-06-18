See Sir Derek Jacobi as a Dying Barrister on ‘Inside No. 9’ (VIDEO)

Season 6 of British cult favorite Inside No. 9 delivers more suspense, twisted comedy, and a smattering of the supernatural when it debuts on streaming service BritBox on Tuesday, June 22. And there’s a knight: Sir Derek Jacobi (Last Tango in Halifax) guest stars in the anthology series’ fifth episode, “How Do You Plead?”

The iconic actor plays a dying barrister named Webster, renowned for his successful defenses of clients. But, as he reveals to his home health aide (Reece Shearsmith) in TV Insider’s exclusive clip above, he didn’t always follow the letter of the law. And that’s just the beginning of what turns out to be a very weird night for both men.

The 82-year-old Jacobi joins an array of top-notch guest stars this season, including Gemma Whelan (Killing Eve), Lindsay Duncan (A Discovery of Witches), Sian Clifford (Fleabag), and Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar, playing himself.

Other eclectic installments include the first episode, “Wuthering Heist,” involving a group of commedia dell’arte characters who commit burglary, and “Simon Says,” which spoofs the reaction to the final season of Game of Thrones.

Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton (The League of Gentlemen), who write and star in the BAFTA-winning comedy series, also host a series of podcasts dissecting the new episodes and favorites from years past.

All six half-hour episodes of Inside No. 9‘s sixth season will be available June 22. Previous seasons are also available on BritBox.

Inside No. 9, Season 6 Premieres, Tuesday, June 22, BritBox