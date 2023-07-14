Wimbledon Finals 2023 TV Schedule: Djokovic vs. Alcaraz & Jabeur vs. Vondrousova

Novak Djokovic
The year’s third Grand Slam tennis tournament, the Wimbledon Championships, is down to the finals this weekend, and history will be made on both the ladies’ and gentlemen’s sides.

In the ladies’ singles championship match on Saturday, July 15, No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia returns to the Wimbledon final to face unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. Vondrousova is the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963.

Sunday’s gentlemen’s singles final is shaping up to be an epic showdown, as Novak Djokovic (pictured above) is seeking his 24th Grand Slam victory and eighth career title at Wimbledon. The Serbian tennis great faces Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the 2022 US Open and ranked No. 1 in the world by the ATP.

ESPN and ABC have live and encore coverage of the Wimbledon finals, with every match also streaming live on the ESPN App.

Wimbledon Finals 2023 TV Schedule on ESPN Networks

All Times Eastern

Saturday, July 15
9:00-11:30 AM: Ladies’ Singles Championship: Jabeur vs. Vondrousova, ESPN
11:30 AM-3:00 PM: Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship: Koolhof/Skupski vs. Granollers/Zeballos, ESPN
3:00 PM-6:00 PM: Ladies’ Singles Championship: Jabeur vs. Vondrousova (ENCORE), ABC

Sunday, July 16
9:00 AM–12 noon: Gentleman’s Singles Championship: Djokovic vs. Alcaraz, ESPN
12 noon-3:00 PM: Ladies’ Doubles Championship: Hsieh/Strycova vs. Mertens/Hunter, ESPN
3:00 PM-6:00 PM: Gentlemen’s Singles Championship: Djokovic vs. Alcaraz (ENCORE), ABC

