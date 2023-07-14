Shortly following the release of his latest project on Max, Full Circle, director Steven Soderbergh has revealed the trailer for Command Z, a sci-fi series starring Michael Cera as a talking head leader of a trio of time travelers. Set to premiere on July 17, it is described as “apparently about ninety minutes long” and “eight episodes of a variety of length.”

In the footage for Command Z, Cera’s head is projected in a tiny room where he tasks time travelers to go back to 2023 (“America’s last inflection point”) and correct the timeline in order to better their present-day. A “wormhole inside a washing machine” transports them from their timeline to a new one.

Cera explains to time travel properly, folks have to ingest a synthetic substance akin to psychedelics while playing the theme song of the movie Mahogany. This will see the time travelers transporting into people’s brains to change the future, like 10-year-old influencers, pastors, congresspeople, and more.

This satire on all things 2023, such as decided fates, deepfakes, multiverses, and so on, is expected to arrive on Soderbergh’s own website Extension 765, bucking normal conventions as the writers guild and actors guild are both on strike in full force against streamers and networks.

Alongside Cera, Roy Wood Jr, Liev Schreiber, and Succession‘s Zoe Winters star.

Command Z serves as Soderbergh’s third project six months following Magic Mike’s Last Dance in February and Full Circle. According to Indiewire, Command Z was independently financed by Soderbergh outside of his deal with HBO and Warner Bros and was also filmed between his previous film and series.

The trailer is available on Soderbergh’s website here.

Command Z, Series Premiere, Monday, July 17, Extension 765