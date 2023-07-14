Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death Revealed

Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away on January 12, 2023, died from complications of a small bowel obstruction, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

As reported by CNN on Thursday, July 13, the medical report, which contained comments from deputy medical examiner Dr. Juan M. Carrillo, attributed Presley’s death to “adhesions (or scar tissue) that developed after bariatric surgery years ago,” which “is a known long term complication of this type of surgery.”

The report also included autopsy toxicology results, which showed non-lethal doses of oxycodone, quetiapine metabolite, and the painkiller buprenorphine. According to Carillo, these were “not contributory to death.”

Carrillo concluded, “There is no evidence of injury or foul play. The manner of death is deemed natural.”

Bariatric surgery is a procedure to treat serious weight problems. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Bariatric surgery is done when diet and exercise haven’t worked or when you have serious health problems because of your weight… all forms of weight-loss surgery are major procedures that can pose serious risks and side effects.”

Presley, the only child of music legend Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley, died at her home in Calabasas, California, on January 12, at 54 years old.

A memorial service was held later in January, where Priscilla read a poem from Lisa Marie’s 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood. Lisa Marie’s actress daughter Riley Keogh was also in attendance, though she was too emotional to speak at the ceremony. Keogh’s husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read a prepared speech on her behalf.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said at the time of her daughter’s passing. “She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known.”