RSVP to ‘The Afterparty,’ The ESPYs, the ‘Quarterback’ Mystique, New ‘Blueys’

Tiffany Haddish has a new murder to solve and new “mind movies” to explore in a second season of the mystery-comedy The Afterparty. ABC presents the annual ESPYs for excellence in sports performance. A Netflix sports docuseries looks at the 2022 season through the eyes of star quarterbacks. Families can enjoy 12 new episodes of the animated hit Bluey.

Apple TV+

The Afterparty

Season Premiere

Calling attention to its own status as a sequel to last year’s clever mystery-comedy, The Afterparty returns with Tiffany Haddish as newly ex-detective Danner. She’s cashing in on her true-crime celebrity with a book (she has yet to write) and smelling a juicy follow-up when former suspects Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) call in a panic after her sister’s new husband (Silicon Valley’s very funny Zach Woods) is found dead the morning after, along with his beloved pet lizard. Yet again, everyone’s a suspect, and once Danner is on the scene, each interrogation takes the form of a “mind movie” in a different film genre. But first, we get a classic romcom focused on awkward Aniq’s hapless attempts to ingratiate himself into Zoë’s family. Then in the second episode, the focus shifts to the bride, Grace (Poppy Liu), whose description of her whirlwind romance with doomed tech titan Edgar takes on a Bridgerton-style Regency look. The fabulous cast includes John Cho, Elizabeth Perkins, and Black Bird’s Paul Walter Hauser as Grace’s would-be gumshoe ex.

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

ESPYS

Special 8/7c

Top athletes are honored for “Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly,” with music from Lil Wayne and H.E.R., who delivers a tribute to the 30th anniversary of the V Foundation and college basketball coach Jim Valvano’s memorable 1993 speech. Highlights of each ceremony include the special citations that go beyond sports. The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team gets the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage acknowledging their fight for equal pay. Chicago White Sox pitcher and cancer survivor Liam Hendriks receives the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. And the Pat Tillman Award for Service goes to the Buffalo Bills training staff for their life-saving measures after the collapse on the field of Damar Hamlin.

Netflix

Quarterback

Documentary Premiere

A dramatic pro football season is seen through the eyes of three prominent quarterbacks, who allowed themselves to be mic’d for each game of their 2022 campaign in the streamer’s first partnership with the NFL. The eight-part docuseries follows the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes on and off the field, joined by the Minnesota Vikings’ comeback kid Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota as he takes over as starting QB with the Atlanta Falcons.

Bluey

Season Premiere

That rare preschool show that’s adorable enough to be enjoyed by parents as well as their kiddos returns with 12 new episodes, featuring the lovable Blue Heeler puppy and her Australian friends and family. Celebrity voices include superfan Lin-Manuel Miranda as a talking horse (in “Stories”) and Rose Byrne as Chilli’s older sister Brandy (in “Onesies”).

Apple TV+

Platonic

Season Finale

Rose Byrne is also center stage in the season finale of the winning comedy about best friends who might not be each other’s best influences. Much of the season has suggested that Sylvia’s (Byrne) rekindled friendship with man-child Will (Seth Rogen) might cause damage to her marriage to good-natured Charlie (Luke Macfarlane). But in the finale, when the couple buys a new home and Will disrupts the housewarming party with his peculiar enthusiasms, harsh words are said between the two and we begin to wonder if this friendship can be saved as they each face new life paths.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: