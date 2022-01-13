10 Stars Who Appeared on ‘One Life to Live,’ Which Ended 10 Years Ago

Going from the fictional town of Llanview to the stranger-than-fiction town of Hollywood, many TV stars got their start on One Life to Live, an ABC daytime drama that ended its linear run 10 years ago, on January 13, 2012.

One Life to Live aired more than 11,000 episodes over 44 seasons—if you don’t count the ill-fated online revival—making the show one of America’s longest-running soap operas. And as you’ll see in the gallery below, big names in showbiz owe the soap a debt of gratitude. Here are some of Llanview’s most notable former residents…