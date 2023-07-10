Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Can anybody find Puppet Simon somebody to love? Asking for Simon Cowell.

Puppet Simon and the Cow Belles wow the America’s Got Talent Season 18 audience with their rendition of Queen’s “Somebody to Love” in the Tuesday, July 11 episode on NBC, and TV Insider has an exclusive look at the performance in the video above.

Dressed in a white tee and aviator glasses, a classic Cowell look, Puppet Simon and the Cow Belles rock out to the even more classic tune in the clip. As fans will see, the group has already received an X from judge Sofia Vergara at this point in the song. While Cowell’s looking more bemused than amused, he hasn’t given the group the axe just yet. Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel look thoroughly entertained by it all, shooting Cowell some wry smiles.

Working Cowell into an act seems to be an increasingly common tradition on America’s Got Talent. In Season 17, Metaphysic used deep fake technology (and one member’s impressive singing voice) to make it seem as though Cowell was up on stage singing live. The American Idol alum said it was one of the best acts of the series.

Also in Season 17, Cowell was brought on stage by knife-throwing brothers Tyrone and Michael, who perform under the name Blade 2 Blade. He stood between the two as they threw axes right by his head with ease.

Will Puppet Simon and the Cow Belles get Cowell to join them on stage in the Tuesday, July 11 episode? Watch the sixth week of auditions to find out and to see if this act moves on to the next round.

America’s Got Talent Season 18 premiered on May 30 on NBC. The four judges have already seen a handful of puppet acts so far this season, like the Poose the Puppet act, in which the puppet master dressed as an alien.

