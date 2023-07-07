In ABC‘s new unscripted series, The Prank Panel, Johnny Knoxville, Eric André, and Gabourey Sidibe are the ones guiding the pranks. But what happens when they’re on the other side of it?

In TV Insider’s exclusive featurette ahead of the show’s July 9 premiere, the three “pranxperts,” as they’re called, are asked what makes a good prankster. “A good prankster has to have a distinct point of view,” André offers, while Sidibe notes that “commitment” is “very, very, very important.”

For Knoxville, “a good reaction” is key, even if you “think of the most creative mark.” Adds André, “they have to somehow not make the prank feel mean. … That’s the needle to thread: you want to prank with love.”

Unsurprisingly, there were pranks on the set among the pranxperts. Watch the video above to see that (“I mostly protect myself. I curl into a little ball a lot around here,” says Sidibe), clips from the pranks on the show, and how Knoxville, André, and Sidibe react to the “off the record” section featuring them being pranked.

In The Prank Panel, everyday people pitch pranks targeting their family members, friends, and co-workers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters. Knoxville, André, and Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts,” taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. They serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun. (A special preview aired on Wednesday, May 24.)

The Prank Panel is produced by KIMMELOT and ITV America. Executive producers include Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser, Jimmy Kimmel and Scott Lonker for KIMMELOT, Knoxville and André, and Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, and Vin Rubino for ITV America.

The Prank Panel, Sunday, July 9, 8/7c, ABC