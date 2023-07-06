‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Back in Business, Kevin Hart on Peacock, Shaun White’s ‘Last Run,’ ‘Trek’s Collective Amnesia

Courtesy of Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer

Season Premiere

Leaning into humor and a vibe of sexy cool, the series adaptation of Michael Connelly’s legal page-turners returns with a second season based on The Fifth Witness. Mickey Haller (the charming Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is riding a tide of positive publicity as the “Lincoln Lawyer” (so-called because he works from the back seat of his chauffeured car) when he encounters a possible femme fatale, chef Lisa Trammell (Once Upon a Time’s Lana Parrilla). Their torrid affair becomes complicated when she’s implicated in the murder of a real-estate developer who threatened her home and livelihood. As if Mickey’s personal life weren’t hectic enough, given that he’s in constant contact with his two ex-wives: Lorna (Becki Newton), who works for him, and Maggie (Neve Campbell), a criminal prosecutor. The first five episodes will be followed by the back half of the season on August 3.

Kevin Hart: Reality Check

Special

Peacock doubles down on Kevin Hart with two projects. First, a new stand-up special filmed at Las Vegas’ Resort World, where he enters carrying a bat in a raucous set that takes no prisoners. Hart is in a less combative mood in the third season of his Hart to Heart series of intimate one-on-one conversations with celebrities in his lavish wine cellar. The season opens with Sofia Vergara and John Cena, with guests in weeks to come including Will Smith, Insecure’s Issa Rae, Dwayne Johnson, Dr. Dre, Mark Cuban, Will Ferrell, rapper J. Cole, and Bill Maher.

Shaun White: The Last Run

Documentary Premiere

A four-part docuseries profiles the colorful Olympic gold-medal snowboarder and skateboarder, looking back at White’s upbringing in San Diego with a family that supported his dreams. His journey to qualify for and compete in his fifth and final Olympics at the 2022 Beijing games becomes the framework for a chronicle of his career, with its highs, lows, and injuries.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The crew of the Enterprise experiences the worst kind of identity crisis in a gripping episode set on a planet that wipes away everyone’s memory of who they are. They’re on a return reconnaissance mission to erase any possible cultural contamination when everyone from Pike (Anson Mount) to Spock (Ethan Peck), who’s been left in charge of the starship, experiences a dangerous form of collective amnesia. This is especially perilous for pilot Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia), who marvels, “I fly this ship?” She’d better remember again quickly to avoid all of the asteroids and get them out of this mess.

When Sharks Attack… And Why

Documentary Premiere

The channel’s SharkFest continues with an eight-part series (new episodes nightly through July 12) that investigates shark attacks in exotic and sometimes unexpected places. The two-part opener tracks a “New York Nightmare” on a bloody 4th of July and an escalation of shark attacks in California.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

· U.S. Women’s Open (6 pm/ET, USA Network): Following coverage on Peacock starting at 4 pm/ET, the first round of the tournament begins from Pebble Beach Golf Links.

· The Blacklist (8/7c, NBC): In the penultimate episode of the long-running thriller, Red (James Spader) drops in on old friends while Cooper (Harry Lennix) is summoned by the Attorney General.

· Breaking the Ice (9/8c, WE tv): Rory Flack made her name in ice skating as the first African American woman to win the US Open Professional Figure Skating Championships. A reality series follows her as she rallies a diverse team of middle and high-school girls to form a synchronized ice-skating team and make it to the Ice Sports Industry’s national championship.

· My Adventures with Superman (midnight/11c, Adult Swim): The Boys’ Jack Quaid is the voice of the Man of Steel in an animated coming-of-age series featuring a 20something Clark Kent, ace reporter Lois Lane (Alice Lee) and photographer Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid) breaking stories and saving the day at the Daily Planet.

ON THE STREAM:

· And Just Like That (streaming on Max): Candice Bergen and Gloria Steinem provide A-list cameos in an episode that reveals that Che (Sara Ramirez) appears to have forgiven the hapless Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) for the unforgivable cell phone faux pas at her pilot taping. Che’s back in New York, with her ex (Oliver Hudson) in tow. Can you say “throuple?” Meanwhile, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) redefines “fireworks” in bed while the kids are at summer camp.

· Downey’s Dream Cars (streaming on Max): In the final two episodes of the car restoration series, Robert Downey Jr. rebuilds his low-mile 1985 El Camino into a leaner, greener model, then bids on a coveted used car he plans to restore into an automobile of the future.

· Christian (streaming on Topic): From Italy, a wild supernatural crime dramedy returns for a second season, continuing the journey of a petty street criminal who develops miraculous healing powers and finds himself enmeshed in a battle of good vs. evil.