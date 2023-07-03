The nature of the situation of Apple TV+‘s Hijack means it’s hard to trust anyone, yet the passengers might very well need to rely on each other to get out of it alive. And in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the July 5 episode, a passenger might have news that could change everything. But should Sam (Idris Elba) believe him?

Sam’s attention is drawn to the couple behind him, disagreeing about whether or not to share something he deems “important” and she sees as him “always inserting yourself.” The man leans forward to get Sam’s attention, but his wife stops him with, “don’t make trouble.” Hugo (Harry Michell), in the passenger next to Sam, tries to get answers, and it’s another passenger, sitting across from him, who translates for them.

Watch the clip above to find out what this man claims to know about the hijackers’ guns.

When it comes to the passengers, “Sam doesn’t trust anyone. And I think Sam feels that he knows that no one’s going to trust each other and he uses that as a little bit of a mechanism and he does it quite cleverly,” Elba told TV Insider. “He knows people are going to think that he’s a sellout and he needs them to do that. What you start to realize is that he’s manipulating them to go against him so he can penetrate the sell, if you like, a bit more.”

In the upcoming third episode, in the UK, the alarm is raised that flight KA29 has been hijacked. Plus, Sam gets involved in a risky strategy to take on the hijackers.

Hijack is a seven-episode season told in real time, following the journey of a hijacked plane to London. Elba’s Sam is an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

Will that come into play with what the passenger in the above clip thinks he knows?

