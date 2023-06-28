Scott Wolf and Lacey Chabert are playing siblings again!

The Party of Five costars are reuniting after 23 years in A Merry Scottish Christmas, premiering later this year as part of Hallmark Channel‘s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event. It’s their first onscreen pairing since they starred together as Bailey and Claudia Salinger on the Fox series (which ran six seasons, from 1994 to 2000).

In the new Hallmark film, when estranged siblings Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf) travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo (Fiona Bell), a big family secret is revealed.

“Scott and I have talked for years about doing another project together. When we first read this story about these siblings at a crossroads, we both knew it was the perfect opportunity,” said Chabert in a statement.

“Working with Lacey on Party of Five was one of my favorite experiences ever,” said Wolf. “Reuniting after all of these years to tell such a beautiful story together is a dream that I’m so glad is coming true.”

Added Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media, “We are so excited to reunite Lacey and Scott and know our viewers will fall in love with this movie. The nostalgia of seeing Lacey and Scott together again on screen is going to be a special holiday treat for our viewers.”

A Merry Scottish Christmas is from Synthetic Cinema International and Treehouse Media and was written by NBC Correspondent Andrea Canning and American Author Audrey Schulman. Chabert, Wolf, and Andrew Gernhard are executive producers. Edwina Forkin is producer, and Molly Mayeux serves as line producer. Dustin Rikert directed.

While the Countdown to Christmas event is still months away, we also know it will include A Biltmore Christmas, starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha and featuring a bit of time travel.

A Merry Scottish Christmas, Movie Premiere, TBA, Hallmark Channel