The View got a little silly during the show’s June 26 show during which co-host Whoopi Goldberg made a hilarious flub mixing up the word “beaches” for something a little more risque.

Delivered during the “Hot Topics” segment of the daytime show, Goldberg opened the segment about travel by delivering information about a poll regarding what matters most to vacation-goers. “A poll of 2,000 adults in the UK found that when people travel, cuisine is more important to them than landmarks or bitches,” Goldberg told her co-hosts before quickly realizing her error and fixing the word to “beaches…”

WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT PART OF TRAVELING? After a poll found that cuisine is more important to travelers than landmarks, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/KNlW9hhYte — The View (@TheView) June 26, 2023

The flub elicited laughter from Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro who joined Goldberg at The View table for the day. The resounding laughter extended to the studio audience and surely to viewers at home as Goldberg realized how big her slip was.

“I’m sorry, it says beaches,” Goldberg clarified after waiting for the laughter to die down. “This is y’all’s fault,” she then said, pointing at the audience. “And I can’t even tell you why it’s their fault, we were talking about something else,” she added, addressing viewers at home.

Attempting to move on from the flub, Goldberg turned to her co-hosts to ask where they stand on the matter between landmarks and beaches over cuisine while traveling. Navarro wasn’t going to let it go so easy though as she joked, “I will travel anywhere for a good bitch.” Needless to say, it’s a flub worth watching.

Don’t miss it for yourself, watch Whoopi’s silly slip of the tongue in the clip, above, and let us know what you thought about the hilarious moment in the comments section, below.

