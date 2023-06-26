‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Shocks Co-Hosts With Risque Flub (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View'
ABC

The View

 More

The View got a little silly during the show’s June 26 show during which co-host Whoopi Goldberg made a hilarious flub mixing up the word “beaches” for something a little more risque.

Delivered during the “Hot Topics” segment of the daytime show, Goldberg opened the segment about travel by delivering information about a poll regarding what matters most to vacation-goers. “A poll of 2,000 adults in the UK found that when people travel, cuisine is more important to them than landmarks or bitches,” Goldberg told her co-hosts before quickly realizing her error and fixing the word to “beaches…”

The flub elicited laughter from Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro who joined Goldberg at The View table for the day. The resounding laughter extended to the studio audience and surely to viewers at home as Goldberg realized how big her slip was.

“I’m sorry, it says beaches,” Goldberg clarified after waiting for the laughter to die down. “This is y’all’s fault,” she then said, pointing at the audience. “And I can’t even tell you why it’s their fault, we were talking about something else,” she added, addressing viewers at home.

Whoopi Goldberg Wants to Host 'Wheel of Fortune' & Ken Jennings Chimes In
Related

Whoopi Goldberg Wants to Host 'Wheel of Fortune' & Ken Jennings Chimes In

Attempting to move on from the flub, Goldberg turned to her co-hosts to ask where they stand on the matter between landmarks and beaches over cuisine while traveling. Navarro wasn’t going to let it go so easy though as she joked, “I will travel anywhere for a good bitch.” Needless to say, it’s a flub worth watching.

Don’t miss it for yourself, watch Whoopi’s silly slip of the tongue in the clip, above, and let us know what you thought about the hilarious moment in the comments section, below.

The View, Weekdays, 11/10am c, ABC

The View

Whoopi Goldberg

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Vanna White
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Push Sony to Keep Vanna White on the Show
James Holzhauer
2
James Holzhauer Judges Which Is Tougher: ‘The Chase’ or ‘Jeopardy!’
Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood in 'Happy Valley'
3
‘Happy Valley’ Finale, Deon Cole Is ‘Average Joe,’ ‘Bachelorette’ and ‘Claim to Fame’ on ABC, Acorn Heads to Cannes
Sam Heughan and Davd Berry in 'Outlander' Season 7
4
‘Outlander’ Star David Berry Hints Lord John & Jamie May ‘Become Enemies’
Patti LaBelle performs at the 2023 BET Awards
5
See Patti LaBelle Forget Lyrics as Tina Turner Tribute Goes Wrong