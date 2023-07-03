‘Secret Invasion’ Stars Tease ‘Cat-and-Mouse Game’ Throughout Series

Vacation’s over for stoic Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director and creator of the crime-fighting Avengers. Last seen in the 2019 movie Spider-Man: Far From Home, Fury has been off-planet taking a (well-deserved) break.

So what brings him back to Earth in Marvel’s latest television series Secret Invasion (new episodes stream Wednesdays)? Some pretty serious problems, all of which have our eye-patched leader finding out that a lot has changed since he left. “Nick comes back having lost whatever power he had before, so we try and solve things without being too superhuman,” Jackson says.

Good luck with that, as the biggest threat in theseries is a vengeful Skrull faction who have quietly been taking over the world’s most powerful organizations. The fact that they’re shape-shifters complicates things even further. “You could be talking to somebody you have a very close relationship with and then you find out that that’s not who you thought it was,” explains Cobie Smulders, who returns as Fury’s fierce right hand, Maria Hill.

With things spiraling out of control, Fury joins Hill as well as allies Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to help stop this invasion. And while Marvel’s typical doses of humor may be in shorter supply, an upside of that tone is that we get more revelations about the beloved “boots on the ground” heroes we’ve gotten familiar with in multiple films.

“You get to see all these different sides of the characters,” says Don Cheadle, who returns as War Machine’s James “Rhodey” Rhodes. “It becomes a cat-and-mouse game that we build toward [until] the end of the show.”

Welcome back, Fury!

Secret Invasion, Wednesdays, Disney+

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s July issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.