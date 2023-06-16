‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Drops Big News About James Holzhauer

Trebek Soundboard For those distressing moments when you could use an audible nudge of encouragement Try It

In a new interview, Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings has dropped big news about playing as a contestant again and given a clear reason for his decision.

The current rules of Jeopardy! state that once someone has hosted the long-running game show, they are no longer eligible to compete. However, the show’s executive producer Michael Davies, who came aboard in 2021 after Mike Richards‘ exit, has previously said he would make an exception in order to see the best of the best play again.

But Jennings, who won 74 games in a row in 2004, has zero interest in playing again, even if Davies bends the rules. Speaking with Deseret News, Jennings confirmed his Jeopardy! playing days are over, and James Holzhauer is the reason why.

“Let me be very clear and on the record here: It’s because I’m terrified of playing James because I think he would win,” Jennings said, referring to the recent Jeopardy! Masters champion.

“I’m very happy to be retired from Jeopardy! because I think I got away with one in the GOAT tournament,” he continued. “And I think there’s a very good chance that he would just wipe the floor with me if we had to play again. So I feel very lucky to be retired — ain’t gonna be no rematch.”

Jennings defeated Holzhauer and Brad Rutter in 2020’s Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time tournament. During the Masters tournament, Holzhauer teased Jennings, even using one of his Final Jeopardy answers to call out the host for “ducking a rematch.”

As for Rutter, he recently reunited with Jennings to take part in the #crackcancer challenge. In a video (watch below) shared on Rutter’s social media, Jennings cracks an egg over his former opponent’s head — Holzhauer did the same to Jennings at the end of the Masters tournament.

But as Jennings puts his competing days behind him, he continues to focus on being a better host. In his interview with Deseret News, he credited his wife, Mindy, for giving him the confidence when he first took the gig. He even said she would make sure to watch the show every night at home.

“And I would say, ‘Why are you watching Jeopardy?! I’m not at the office, do we have to have this on?’” Jennings said. “She wanted to watch me daily on Jeopardy! Maybe I was not supportive. … I love Jeopardy! the same way I did when I was a kid, but I can’t watch it the same way I did when I was a kid.”

He added, “She’s always been like a real reassuring presence for me. Like the first day I was filling in for Alex, I called home and she said, ‘Well, how did it go?’ And I said, ‘Well, let me put it this way: I am not Alex Trebek up there.’ And she said, ‘Well, you know what? Maybe on his first day, he wasn’t either.’ And I really needed to hear that right then.”