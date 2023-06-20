The kids you loved are back and now adults in a new Paramount+ original movie.

Zoey 102, bringing back cast from the original Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, will premiere on Thursday, July 27, on the streaming service, which has released the official trailer for the event.

In the film, Zoey Brooks (Jamie Lynn Spears), now in her 20s, is still trying to figure out life and love — and getting proposed to on a second date?! (The guy doesn’t even know her last name.) Just as she’s complaining about everyone becoming obsessed with getting married when they turn 30, she finds out Quinn (Erin Sanders) and Logan (Matthew Underwood) are engaged. Zoey’s to be in the maid of honor, and also in the wedding party is Chase (Sean Flynn) … after they didn’t end up in Hawai’i that summer and haven’t heard from each other since.

As the trailer, which you can watch above, shows, Zoey then decides to enlist someone to play her boyfriend for the wedding, which brings Pacific Coast Academy alumni back to Malibu.

In addition to Spears, Sanders, Underwood, and Flynn, also returning for the film are Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen, and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo. Joining the cast for the wedding reunion are Thomas Lennon as Zoey’s boss Kelly Kevyn, Owen Thiele as Zoey’s friend Archer March, and Dean Geyer as a charismatic actor, Todd, along with Audrey Whitby as Lyric, Logan’s younger sister and Zach Zagoria as Jordan B., a reality dating show contestant with whom Zoey must work.

Zoey 101 premiered on Nickelodeon in January 2005 and followed Zoey as she enrolled in Pacific Coast Academy, which previously only allowed boys to attend. It was created by Dan Schneider.

Zoey 102 is directed by Nancy Hower, and Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby wrote the script. Spears serves as executive producer along with Alexis Fisher, Hower, Sherer, and Whitby. Production of the film for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, co-heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action.

Zoey 102, Movie Premiere, Thursday, July 27, Paramount+