Netflix has finally revealed the first trailer for its upcoming live-action adaptation of Japan’s highest-selling manga series by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece. The visuals above introduce Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

The footage from the trailer begins with an overhead shot of the Going Merry, the ship Luffy and his crew, The Straw Hats, will eventually sail away on during their adventures. “Ever since I was a kid, the sea’s been calling,” Luffy says. “So I’m setting out to follow my dreams! I’m going to be King of the Pirates!”

From there, we see Luffy similarly enlisting his crew, beginning with the three-sword swordsman Zoro. We also get a glimpse of Luffy’s origin story with Red Haired Shanks, “tension” amongst the crew with Nami and Zoro, and Sanji saving a drowning Luffy.

Most importantly, we finally see footage of Luffy’s stretching ability in live-action as he punches someone in the face with a Gum-Gum Pistol.

The story of the anime series follows Monkey D. Luffy on his quest to find the legendary fabled treasure One Piece and become King of the Pirates. But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Previously announced cast includes McKinley Belcher III, Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala.

Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are One Piece‘s writers, executive producers, and showrunners. Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements also executive produce.

One Piece, Series Premiere, August 31, Netflix