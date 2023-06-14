‘Sherri’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

One season down, another to go. As Sherri Shepherd‘s Sherri gears up for its final episodes of its debut season, the syndicated daytime talk show has announced it will return for Season 2 in fall 2023. Season 1 will come to a close on Friday, June 16.

Sherri Season 2 will kick off on Monday, September 18. The series is a product of Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, which today also announced that Sherri producer Fernita Wynn has been promoted to executive producer and showrunner.

Joelle Dawson-Calia has also been upped to executive producer, with Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick being upped to co-executive producers. They’ve worked with Shepherd and producing partner Jawn Murray since the show launched in fall 2022. Shephard and Murray also serve as executive producers.

FOX Television Stations recently renewed Sherri — the No. 1 new nationally syndicated daytime talker from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, according to Lionsgate — for two years through the 2024-25 season. As it enters its sophomore season in the 2023-2024 programming, Sherri continues to be cleared in 98 percent of the U.S., including on other leading broadcast groups such as Sinclair, Nexstar, and Cox. The weekday talk show is based in New York’s Chelsea Studios and is filmed in front of a live studio audience.

Season 1 was awarded the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series and also received four Daytime Emmy Nominations, including an Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host nomination for Shepherd. The show is also a Bronze Telly Award Winner for its Season 1 “Fun.Joy.Laughter.” digital launch campaign.

“I’m thrilled to have Fernita Wynn promoted to executive producer and showrunner and lead the production team at Sherri for Season 2. I’m also happy to announce the elevation of Joelle Dawson, Siobhan Schanda, and Dan Fitzpatrick, who will work alongside Jawn Murray and me as we continue to bring our ‘good time’ to daytime,” Shepherd said in a statement. “I’m grateful for this rockstar TV team that helped make the first season of Sherri a success and the No. 1 new talk show in daytime. Expect the unexpected as we embark on our second season!”

Sherri, Season 1 Finale, Friday, June 16, Check your local listings