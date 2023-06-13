The national championship goes Hollywood with the year’s third major, the 123rd U.S. Open, taking place at The Los Angeles Country Club June 15-18.

Top challengers this year include 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and defending U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick (pictured).

NBC Sports’ broadcast team is led by play-by-play announcer Dan Hicks, joined by analysts Paul Azinger and Brad Faxon. John Wood is the lead on-course reporter.

It’s the U.S. Open’s first visit to Los Angeles in 75 years, so expect the tournament to take on a little additional glitz and glamour.

“Los Angeles is a great sports town. It is just an incredible sports town,” Hicks says. “Look at all the great history you’ve got there, all the iconic moments. We start it off, this is only the second U.S. Open there. Ben Hogan won at Riviera. It’s about time it came back. It’s a city that deserves big-time championship like this.”

USA Network, NBC and Peacock combine to televise/stream more than 200 hours of U.S. Open programming during the week.

2023 U.S. Open Golf TV Schedule on NBC Sports

All Times Eastern/Central.

Thursday, June 15

First Round: 9:40a/8:40a c, Peacock; 1/noon c, USA Network; 8/7c, NBC & Peacock

Friday, June 16

Second Round: 9:40a/8:40a c, Peacock; 1/noon c, USA Network; 8/7c, NBC & Peacock

Saturday, June 17

Third Round: 1/noon c, NBC & Peacock

Sunday, June 18

Final Round: noon/11a c, Peacock; 1/noon c, NBC & Peacock