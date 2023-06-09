How to Watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes Horse Race

There’s no Triple Crown at stake this year, but Saturday’s Belmont Stakes should still be an exciting race (provided, of course, that the air is safe enough for fans and horses to breathe).

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has led to poor air quality across much of the Northeast. Events at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, on Thursday night were canceled, though as of Friday, the situation improved and it appears the race will be run as scheduled on Saturday.

Kentucky Derby winner Mage will skip the Belmont, but Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure (pictured No. 1 at right) will run. Other top contenders include Forte, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire.

This is the first Belmont Stakes to air on Fox Sports as part of a new eight-year media rights deal. Previously, NBC Sports had rights to all three races in the U.S. Triple Crown series.

Legendary announcer Tom Durkin comes out of retirement to call the races throughout the day for Fox Sports. Curt Menefee hosts the prerace show on Fox with analysts Tom Amoss and Mike Smith.

Saturday’s coverage on FS1 will be more geared toward experienced handicappers and will feature an alternate live telecast of the Belmont Stakes.

Belmont Stakes Entries/Odds

1. Tapit Shoes (20-1)

2. Tapit Trice (3-1)

3. Arcangelo (8-1)

4. National Treasure (5-1)

5. Il Miracolo (30-1)

6. Forte (5-2)

7. Hit Show (10-1)

8. Angel of Empire (7-2)

9. Red Route One (15-1)

Belmont Stakes 2023 TV Schedule on Fox Sports

All Times Easten/Central.

Saturday, June 10

11a/10a c: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

3/2c: America’s Day at the Belmont, Fox

4/3c: Belmont Day on Fox, Fox

4/3c: America’s Day at the Belmont, FS1

6:30/5:30c: 155th Belmont Stakes, Fox (post time 7:05/6:05c)

6:30/5:30c: America’s Day at the Belmont Stakes, FS1 (post time 7:05/6:05c)