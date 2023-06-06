‘Jeopardy’ Fans React to Cheekily Named Category

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the June 6 episode of Jeopardy!]

Three-day champ Jared Watson performed strongly against newcomers Suresh Krishnan, a networking engineer, and writer Deborah Claymon during the June 6 episode of Jeopardy!. However, the contestants also played sharply, throwing a possible four-day winning streak and increase to his $56,202 into question.

As host Mayim Bialik ushered the players into Double Jeopardy, Jared led the pack with $3,800 after losing $4,000 in the first round’s Daily Double, Suresh at $3,400, and Deborah with negative $400. Although he maintained complete dominance during the round, Jared missed the second Daily Double, subtracting $3,000 from his total $9,800. Then Suresh was able to answer the third and last Daily Double correctly, adding $2,600 to his score of $5,400. However, it did not match Jared’s ability to answer every other question correctly thereafter, even sweeping the Books & Authors category in the process.

Going into Final Jeopardy, the scores were $12,800 for Jared, Suresh at $7,600, and Deborah at $600. In the category of Historic Organizations, the following clue was “a senator called the 1949 pact that formed this a “fraternity of peace” that “makes the obligation plain …for us & others.” Unfortunately, Jared was the only contestant to get the question incorrect, with Suresh adding $3,000 for a win totaling $10,600. That’s only $201 ahead of Jared’s score when it was all said and done.

Although many on the Jeopardy subreddit are sad to see him go, Jared explained his loss on the message board, stating, “If you had to handpick a category that I would be least thrilled to see for Final, it would be something to do with politics or international organizations.” He continued saying, “I’ve just never found the subject interesting to follow or study, and it proved to be my undoing.”

Folks on Twitter, however, couldn’t get enough of the S-Less Chaps category featured in tonight’s episode. “A #Jeopardy category called “S-less Chaps”? Is that, like, the show’s tribute to Pride Month?,” one tweeter questioned. “S-Less Chaps” is by far the most entertaining and most risque category title for #Jeopardy I’ve seen in a long while,” another said.

Jeopardy having a category of “S Less Chaps” is wild — TVDean (@tvdean) June 6, 2023

I’m sorry but there is a Jeopardy category tonight: “S-less Chaps” This show has jumped the shark!! — Greg Craig (@TheGregCraig07) June 6, 2023

“S-Less Chaps” is by far the most entertaining and most risque category title for #Jeopardy I’ve seen in a long while. — Kimberley (@Kimberley_Hurst) June 6, 2023

I really want to applaud the Jeopardy! writers for making a category titled “S-LESS, CHAPS” — hey, Mr. Clam Sardine can (@angelicaadela13) June 6, 2023

A #Jeopardy category called “S-less Chaps”? Is that, like, the show’s tribute to Pride Month? — I identify as vurrfied | vanya42nd 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@vanya42nd) June 6, 2023