Ed Sheeran on ‘Today’: Behind the Scenes at Star’s Citi Concert Series Show

When it comes to getting up close with your favorite musical artists, Today is the perfect platform with its Citi Concert Series.

While it’s always fun to watch from the comfort of home, the live events make for a memorable experience for those who apply and win fan passes. And TV Insider got the first-hand experience, attending the Tuesday, June 6 show put on by who was promoting his new album – (Subtract).

Following the release of his Disney+ docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, and new album, the singer has set out on his Mathematics Tour as well as smaller-venue shows for his Subtract Tour across the United States. The excitement was palpable as we entered the crowd, which was penned off in different sections, allowing cameramen to maneuver makeshift walkways. In the press pen, there was a clear view to the low stage set between 5th and 6th Avenue on 49th Street in Rockefeller Center, just outside the Today studio.

While fans listened in on soundcheck, where Sheeran played a few tunes, there was some downtime until a pre-taping began, at which point, the blue fluffy monster from his “Eyes Closed” music video greeted fans. Before the official live portion of Sheeran’s concert began, the singer took to the stage, presented by anchors Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer for a rendition of his new song “Boat,” which was recorded and aired later in the morning’s broadcast.

When the live portion began, Sheeran sang “Eyes Closed,” and he followed it up with a performance of “Life Goes On,” another selection from – (Subtract). On a separate, miniature stage next to the press pen, a pianist accompanied Sheeran during his numbers. Before starting his fourth song, Sheeran stepped over to the little stage, where we snagged the photo, below.

The pianist and Sheeran discussed what they’d play next before he returned to the big stage, where he was reintroduced by the anchors among which also included Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly who stepped out onto the plaza. What followed was a showstopping performance of Sheeran’s fan-favorite “Perfect.”

During the song, Roker and Kotb swayed to the music, holding hands and singing along, and looking on from the audience as Sheeran serenaded attendees. Peering out from the windows above, NBCUniversal employees enjoyed the tunes from afar, taking videos and photos from their outlook. When Kotb called out a fan who sang along to Sheeran’s tune so beautifully, she got the audience member, also named Ed, to belt out a few bars, to which Sheeran strummed his guitar.

Between live portions of the show, Sheeran also autographed items for fans and conversed with audience members, even speaking to a couple who is getting ready to be married. Just before the festivities came to a close though, the sky opened up, leading to a rainy conclusion as Sheeran sang “Curtains,” another song from his latest album.

In conclusion, it’s an overall fun time for anyone who gets the chance to participate. We’d only suggest you bring a poncho or other rain-safe garments to keep the good times rolling in less fair weather.

See Sheeran’s interaction with a fellow singing fan as well as him talking about the music he wants to make next, here. And tune into Today for a full range of Citi Concerts airing now through October.

Today, Weekdays, 7am/6c, NBC (next day on Peacock)