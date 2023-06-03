Back in the Saddle with Joe Pickett, Time Loops in ‘Lazarus Project,’ HBO’s ‘Idol,’ TLC Forever

Joe Pickett

Season Premiere

SUNDAY: If you’re mourning the demise of ABC’s Big Sky, or are still pining for more TV on the lines of Longmire, take heart. A second season of the terrific series adaptation of C.J. Box’s best-selling mystery thrillers has finally arrived. (Originally a Spectrum Originals exclusive, it has since moved to the Paramount streamer—and in another world could have been a big hit for a network like CBS.) Once again using Canadian locations to pass for Wyoming, Joe Pickett stars For All Mankind’s pitch-perfect Michael Dorman as the title game warden, a family man of innate decency who guards against his inner reservoir of violent anger, always in danger of being triggered by the corruption in his midst. With lawyer wife Marybeth (Julianna Guill, wonderful) still healing from the attack that ended the gripping first season (available for binge-watching), they stumble across a potential serial killer in the new season, launching with two episodes.

TNT

The Lazarus Project

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: If we could turn back time … turns out we can. That’s the premise of this intriguing British sci-fi thriller from Sky Studios, starring I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu as George, an everyday app developer in the U.K. who suddenly becomes aware that he’s living the last six months over. And over. What explains this Groundhog Day phenomenon? The Lazarus Project, of course, “a top-secret multinational organization dedicated to preventing and undoing mass extinction events,” George learns in an exposition dump. Because he’s one of the rare humans who has detected these manufactured time loops, George is recruited into the save-the-world organization. But when tragedy alters his own personal timeline, will George use Lazarus for his own purposes?

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

The Idol

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Met with a less than euphoric response when screened at the Cannes Film Festival, where one reviewer likened it to a “sordid male fantasy,” The Idol is the rare HBO show premiering without stateside critics getting an advance look. Make of that what you will, but know that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is reveling in the advance buzz for the instantly controversial show-biz story of pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), whose comeback after a breakdown is engineered by sexually manipulative impresario Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye).

Dennis Leupold

TLC Forever

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: The story of the R&B girl group comprised of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes has enough drama and heartbreak for a movie—and in fact, Lifetime will present the 2013 CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story biopic (first seen on VH1) at 5:30 pm/4:30c before premiering a new two-and-a-half-hour documentary. TLC Forever follows the group’s rise to fame and acclaim and the perseverance required to carry on after “Left Eye’s” untimely death in 2002 in a car crash.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: