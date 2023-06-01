‘American Idol’ Contestant Defends Katy Perry Against ‘Bully’ Backlash

Isaac Rouse
Comments
AMERICAN IDOL – “618 (Season Finale)” – The live coast-to-coast, three-hour season finale features special performances from music legends and today’s top artists, with the Top 3 contestants taking the stage for the final time as America decides who will become the next American Idol. SUNDAY, MAY 21 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
ABC/Eric McCandless

After Katy Perry was accused of “mom-shaming” a performer and was hit with a “bully” backlash, a contestant on the just-ended season of American Idol has spoken out in support of the pop superstar amid rumor she might be leaving the show.

Oliver Steele, who reached the Top 8, defended Perry on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself with the judge, saying, “Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people,” in his caption. “Katy has an incredible ability to not just tell what emotional state you’re in, but to be able to tell what’s holding you back,” he continued.

“I love all the judges, but Katy always seemed to be able to look into my soul and tell exactly what was troubling me, or what it was I was struggling with.” He went on to praise her criticisms, stating, “It’s one thing to teach someone to believe in their ability, which the judges are fabulous at. Katy reminded me to believe in who I am as an artist. She challenged me to push myself, to take on challenges that made me uncomfortable.”

Finally, he concluded by speaking to Perry directly. “I dunno if you’ll see this, but I hope you stay on American Idol,” he said. “You’re a guiding light, an incredible teacher. And you made me believe that I am my own hero. Thank you for everything.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oliver (@oliversteelemusic)

Why Fan Favorite Sara Beth Unexpectedly Quit 'American Idol'
Related

Why Fan Favorite Sara Beth Unexpectedly Quit 'American Idol'

The backlash for the artist began when she joked that contestant Sara Beth Liebe, a young mother of three children, had been “laying on the table too much.”

Katy Perry made a joke that wasn’t super kind,” Sara Beth said in the video after fans asked how she was feeling about the comment. “It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful,” she continued. “I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom-shaming is super lame and I think that it’s hard enough to be a mom and it’s hard enough to be a woman.”

Then, the audience of Idol booed her for the first time after Perry suggested contestant Nutsa Buzaladze wear less glitter on stage as well as what was deemed lackluster feedback for Wé Ani after one of her shows.

American Idol - ABC

American Idol where to stream

American Idol

Katy Perry

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Ted Lasso' Spinoff Ideas for Juno Temple's Keeley, Toheeb Jimoh's Sam, and the AFC Richmond team featuring Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, and Nick Mohammed
1
10 Potential ‘Ted Lasso’ Spinoffs Teased in the Finale
'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Episodes 5-8
2
‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’: Which Couples Are Still Together?
Ken Jennings
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Boss Drops News About Big Change on Show
Tyler Christopher in 'General Hospital' in 2010
4
‘General Hospital’ Star Tyler Christopher Arrested for Public Intoxication
Wheel of Fortune puzzle board
5
Fans React as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestants Flub ‘Star Wars’ Puzzle