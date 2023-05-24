Retta Alexander and her grandson Julian Hernandez impressed Wheel of Fortune fans on Tuesday (May 23) evening as they solved a tricky puzzle in the bonus round to claim a huge $40,000 prize.

The grandma and grandson competed on the show as part of Grand Getaways week, which sees grandparents paired with their grandchildren to take on the Wheel. Retty and Julian worked together brilliantly throughout the show, making it all the way to the bonus round.

Under the “Place” category, Retta and Julia were faced with a letter board that read “_ A N C _ _ _ _ T _ _ _ E.” As the clock counted down, the relatives could be seen whispering to one another, with Retta mouthing her suggestion to Julian, which he nodded in agreement with.

“Fancy boutique,” Retta answered correctly, adding $40,000 to the $16,950 they had already amassed during the game, giving them an overall total of $56,950.

“Nice going, guys, congratulations. That was a good solve,” host Pat Sajak said as Retty and Julia hugged and celebrated.

Viewers were shocked that Retta figured out the answer so quickly, with one fan writing in the YouTube comments, “How in the world did Retta get that?!”

Another added, “Way to go, Retta & Julian! I never could have guessed that one!” Meanwhile, a fan on Twitter said, “Unbelievable solve. WOW.”

“They did a great job! I can’t believe how fast she solved the bonus puzzle,” tweeted another.

Earlier in the episode, Retta revealed she has three daughters and two “perfect” grandsons, including Julian, the oldest. Julian, a senior, said he wants to go to college or trade school to study jewelry and metalwork. The grandma and grandson also shared that they enjoy cooking and watching TV together, especially Wheel.