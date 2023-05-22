Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our FBI: Most Wanted Newsletter:

Remy’s (Dylan McDermott) getting a lot more information about the last night his brother was alive in the FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 finale, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek!

As has been revealed, the prosecutor on the case withheld a witness statement about that night, from someone who saw Mikey arguing with a white man, meaning that the supposed killer can’t be guilty. Remy, as a result, has started digging. The penultimate episode of the season saw him enlist Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) to find that witness, only known as Mama Cass. She was homeless and possibly a drug user. Hana did identify her: Cassie Fortner, sober now and running a Christian rehab clinic.

And now, in our clip, Remy has tracked her down and identifies himself as the victim’s brother. “Like I said on the phone, the court is looking into this case again because new evidence has come up. Do you remember speaking to a police officer in Fort Lauderdale about what you saw on the beach that night?” Remy asks her.

“Yes,” Cassie tells him before clarifying, “I mean, it was 25 years ago and it was a very short conversation, it’s not like I testified at the trial or anything.” Remy knows and explains that the prosecutor wanted to keep her a secret. He shows her the write-up of her conversation with the officer, and she finds several things that jump out at her. She didn’t say the two people were arguing, rather that they were “fighting, like throwing punches at each other” and “it was very violent.”

Furthermore, her description of the person Mikey was fighting is wrong, too. “It wasn’t a man. It was a kid, also white. They looked about the same age. I just assumed they were drunk spring breakers.” Watch the clip above for more about what Cassie saw.

In “Heaven Falling,” the team helps Remy try to catch his brother’s real killer 25 years after Mikey was murdered. With this information from Cassie, they’ll at least have a lead to track down … but is it too late?

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 4 Finale, Tuesday, May 23, 10/9c, CBS