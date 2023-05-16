NHL Playoffs: Conference Finals 2023 TV Schedule & Preview
Four NHL teams remain alive in the hunt for the Stanley Cup.
It will be a battle of brothers in the Eastern Conference, as the Florida Panthers’ Eric and Mark Staal will go up against their brother, Jordan, and the Carolina Hurricanes. The puck drops on that best-of-seven series Thursday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on TNT.
The following night, the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on ESPN. The Stars and Golden Knights meet up in the West finals for the second time in three years. Dallas won the 2020 series in five games, and current Stars head coach Peter DeBoer was coach of the Golden Knights at the time.
ABC and ESPN share coverage of the West series, with a potential Game 7 scheduled for Wednesday, May 31.
TNT, TBS and truTV have exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final series beginning Saturday, June 3.
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
All Times Eastern/Central. *If necessary.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers
Thursday, May 18
Game 1: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8/7c, TNT
Saturday, May 20
Game 2: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8/7c, TNT
Monday, May 22
Game 3: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8/7c, TNT
Wednesday, May 24
Game 4: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8/7c, TNT
Friday, May 26
Game 5*: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8/7c, TNT
Sunday, May 28
Game 6*: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8/7c, TNT
Tuesday, May 30
Game 7*: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8/7c, TNT
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
All Times Eastern/Central. *If necessary.
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
Friday, May 19
Game 1: Stars at Golden Knights, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN
Sunday, May 21
Game 2: Stars at Golden Knights, 3/2c, ABC
Tuesday, May 23
Game 3: Golden Knights at Stars, 8/7c, ESPN
Thursday, May 25
Game 4: Golden Knights at Stars, 8/7c, ESPN
Saturday, May 27
Game 5*: Stars at Golden Knights, 8/7c, ABC
Monday, May 29
Game 6*: Golden Knights at Stars, 8/7c, ESPN
Wednesday, May 31
Game 7*: Stars at Golden Knights, 9/8c, ESPN