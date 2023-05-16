NHL Playoffs: Conference Finals 2023 TV Schedule & Preview

Eric Staal, Florida Panthers
Four NHL teams remain alive in the hunt for the Stanley Cup.

It will be a battle of brothers in the Eastern Conference, as the Florida Panthers’ Eric and Mark Staal will go up against their brother, Jordan, and the Carolina Hurricanes. The puck drops on that best-of-seven series Thursday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on TNT.

The following night, the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on ESPN. The Stars and Golden Knights meet up in the West finals for the second time in three years. Dallas won the 2020 series in five games, and current Stars head coach Peter DeBoer was coach of the Golden Knights at the time.

ABC and ESPN share coverage of the West series, with a potential Game 7 scheduled for Wednesday, May 31.

TNT, TBS and truTV have exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final series beginning Saturday, June 3.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

All Times Eastern/Central. *If necessary.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

Thursday, May 18
Game 1: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8/7c, TNT

Saturday, May 20
Game 2: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8/7c, TNT

Monday, May 22
Game 3: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8/7c, TNT

Wednesday, May 24
Game 4: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8/7c, TNT

Friday, May 26
Game 5*: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8/7c, TNT

Sunday, May 28
Game 6*: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8/7c, TNT

Tuesday, May 30
Game 7*: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8/7c, TNT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

All Times Eastern/Central. *If necessary.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars

Friday, May 19
Game 1: Stars at Golden Knights, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN

Sunday, May 21
Game 2: Stars at Golden Knights, 3/2c, ABC

Tuesday, May 23
Game 3: Golden Knights at Stars, 8/7c, ESPN

Thursday, May 25
Game 4: Golden Knights at Stars, 8/7c, ESPN

Saturday, May 27
Game 5*: Stars at Golden Knights, 8/7c, ABC

Monday, May 29
Game 6*: Golden Knights at Stars, 8/7c, ESPN

Wednesday, May 31
Game 7*: Stars at Golden Knights, 9/8c, ESPN

NHL Stanley Cup Finals

